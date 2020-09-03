The Boone County Quorum Court, the Harrison City Council and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce took joint action Wednesday afternoon to formally denounce racism, hatred and bigotry, and encourage the Arkansas legislature to introduce and pass comprehensive hate crimes legislation.
County Judge Robert Hathaway, Mayor Jerry Jackson and Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent affixed their signatures to respective resolutions reflecting the recent actions by their elected entities. They gathered at 4:30 p.m. at the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center at North Arkansas College. Other city, county and business leaders were on hand wearing face masks and observing social distancing to witness what Largent called a historic event.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who challenged the community at the chamber's annual meeting in January to lead the way on hate crime legislation, provided a statement thanking the leaders and the community for their actions.
Judge Hathaway said the quorum court passed the resolution Tuesday evening. “This resolution demonstrates the unity we have had here, and it is a step towards the future for our county. I am honored to participate today.”
Mayor Jackson said, “I am pleased to be a part of this historic event. I would like to thank the chamber of commerce, the quorum court, Judge Hathaway and everyone who was part of putting this resolution together. Together is the key word. I am hoping now that our community can come together, respect everyone and move forward in one positive direction. We have enormous opportunities ahead, so let’s work together to benefit all of us in Harrison and Boone County.”
Melissa Collins, principal broker at Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge, and chair of the chamber board, joined the dais via video as she was on a business trip out of state. She said she asked Largent on behalf of herself and the board of directors to sign “this important resolution” along with Judge Hathaway and Mayor Jackson.
“The business community appreciates the action and the unity of both the county and the city elected officials along with our request for this resolution. This is an important stand for our continued economic prosperity, but also most importantly this is showing the world that Harrison and Boone County is a loving and accepting community to all,” Collins said.
Largent then read the resolution passed by the Boone County Quorum Court, the Harrison City Council, and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce promoting inclusiveness and mutual respect; denouncing all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry; and encouraging the Arkansas legislature to introduce and pass comprehensive hate crimes legislation.
WHEREAS, the Boone County Quorum Court, the Harrison City Council, and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce join surrounding municipalities in declaring that our community is kind and loving; and
WHEREAS, in a kind and loving community there is no place for racism, hate, and bigotry, and we unequivocally denounce and repudiate all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry when and where they may appear.
NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Boone County Quorum Court, the Harrison City Council and the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce together with the support of our community, resolve to promote inclusiveness and mutual respect, denounces all forms of racism, hate, and bigotry and encourages the Arkansas legislature to introduce and pass substantive, comprehensive hate crimes legislation and that the three bodies commit their support for the same.
“Gentlemen, let’s make this official and sign the resolution,” Largent said. He then joined Hathaway and Jackson in signing their respective copies of the resolution.
Largent then read the governor’s statement:
“In four short paragraphs, the Harrison City Council and Boone County Quorum Court have powerfully condemned racism, hate, and bigotry. With words that are simple and direct, the leaders of the city and county are sending the unambivalent message that the time has come for Arkansas to enact hate-crime legislation. I commend Boone County for affirming that we are at the point in our history that we must hold to a greater degree of accountability those people whose violent acts against another are bone of a hatred for their victims’ race or religion.”
Mayor Jackson then announced the next step will be to empower a nine-member panel composed of the quorum court’s, city council’s and chamber of commerce’s respective constituents, to identify opportunities and develop initiatives that will promote local diversity and inclusion. Largent said this panel could begin its work before the end of September.
