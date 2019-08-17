David Baxter, Arkansas Municipal League's general manager of Health/Safety and Operations, visited Harrison City Hall last week and presented his leadership training program, "Respect and Understanding," to city employees.
The afternoon session had the objective of showing employees the need to develop cultural awareness of themselves and others, accepting different culturally based values and beliefs and to enhance their ability to respect and understand others better.
"Are you a critical rational thinker? We all like to think of ourselves as unbiased rational thinkers. The truth is we all make more decisions off of emotion than we do off reason. I want you to base what you are seeing off facts, off things that make sense logically not emotionally. When you are interacting with someone that is your key to respecting and understanding people better," Baxter said.
"Respect and Understanding" demonstrates how putting aside personal attitudes will make the organization better.
The multi-part program begins with the reasoning that people begin their lives dependent upon the advantages or disadvantages they were given through the genetic lottery.
"As humans, we have an extremely hard time seeing things from the perspective of someone else when they don't have the same advantages as we do. We often don't want to recognize we have been given advantages and we don't realize how much of a head start we may have been given in the race of life. The reality is that we all have some advantages and disadvantages." Respecting and understanding each other is knowing the race really never starts out fair.
Baxter says, "Understanding and respecting others who are different from us is much more than just being nice and singing Kumbaya. Understanding different cultures and beliefs is so we can treat everyone fairly and equitably. This will help us make better organizational decisions and find the right people to help make our city great!"
Much of the information presented dealt with different parts of the human brain and their functions. While most of the brain (the lizard and monkey parts) responds to conflict off of emotion, there is a part (the human part) that undergoes a logical, rational thought process, allowing us to imagine and critically understand something from another person's perspective.
Baxter stresses the importance of increasing critical thinking skills. "I want to get you thinking like a good detective or scientist would."
The course examined the American experience, the recognition of human rights and its continuing evolution from the Declaration of Independence to the Americans with Disabilities Act. "Although we have made progress, I think we still have a way to go," Baxter says.
He defines culture. "Culture is how people have learned to respond to the problems that arise in their life. Working with other cultures is unavoidable and it is an evolving process." No one is culture free and most cultural rules are unwritten. Cultural influences not only impact us individually they influence organizations more than we realize. For instance, an employee asked why things at the office are done a certain way. The answer usually is, "That is just the way things are done around here." Baxter asks his audience to take a minute and consider not only their individual cultural influences but those found in the community and place of work.
The subject of diversity is breached getting to the lowest common denominator. Being yourself.
This calls for mutual respect for qualities and experiences that are different from our own. It is important we expand our view of what diversity really is. Some examples given are race, religious status, income sex/gender, cuisine, age, education job type, music preference, social status, ideas, language, marital status as well as physical abilities or disabilities.
Leadership and being a leader means that you may have to take the high road. You may have to treat others — who may even be biased and prejudiced toward you — with understanding, respect and dignity. The only control you have over other people's behavior is how you react to it. Being a leader mans that you can lead from where you are.
Dangers to leadership are assumptions and stereotypes. Assumptions often times are one-sided or embody a false belief and they should be questioned. Biases result from a number of causes, but it is a necessary natural function of the human brain. We all have them whether we are aware of it or not. But they can lead to stereotyping that can result in something more detrimental to our society as in prejudice, discrimination, hate and violence.
In the end, taking time to listen to others and understanding their point of view is essential for good leadership. That may mean considering multiple points of view, even if we disagree with some of them.
By seeing that everyone, regardless of variances in background, race, gender, sexual orientation and religion, all need the same things to live life to the fullest. Realizing this allows us to accept the minor differences that have often divided us, Baxter concludes. Compassion and empathy are traits of a fully evolved human being and a hallmark of a self-actualized society.
