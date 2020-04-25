Recently, U.S. Sens. John Boozman and Tom Cotton — along with Congs. Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman — applauded the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for awarding $10.6 million in federal funds to support rural communities and further develop testing and prevention capabilities to combat the coronavirus crisis in Arkansas.
“Communities and medical providers across the state will benefit from these resources as we continue to fight the coronavirus and look toward a future of resuming daily activities,” members said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide $6,894,830 to Arkansas that will allow expanded testing, enhanced contact tracing and implementation of containment measures so citizens can soon participate in increased economic activities.
The Arkansas Department of Health will receive $2,866,778 to support rural communities in their fight against the coronavirus. The funding provides rural hospitals the ability to respond to the unique needs of the community while boosting testing and laboratory services and the availability of personal protective equipment to minimize exposure to the disease.
The University of Arkansas System is the recipient of $828,571 to support its Telehealth Resource Center (TRC). The resource center provides telehealth interaction with patients and health providers to rural and underserved communities in the state.
The crucial funding for these programs comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which became law last month with the support of the Arkansas delegation.
But being left out is local government such as the city of Harrison. Harrison's Chief Financial Officer Luke Feighert recently wrote letters signed by Mayor Jerry Jackson and himself to members of Arkansas' Congressional delegation reminding them of this.
Feighert has been monitoring sale tax receipts for both the city and Boone County and most recent numbers showed collection for both the city and the county were exceeding last year's totals. That is until the COVID-19 pandemic arrived here in March and caused many businesses to curtail their activities or close altogether because they were deemed unessential.
In a memo Feighert wrote to city council members prior to the council's regular monthly meeting on Thursday night, April 23, he said, "In trying to obtain and decipher all of the information as possible in regards to the pandemic, we have been attending numerous meetings over the last six weeks. One of the best virtual meetings we have attended was from the Arkansas Municipal League, but more specifically, I want to discuss a meeting from last Thursday that talked about sales tax from a chief economist at the Arkansas Economic Development Institute.
"In our meeting, the economist indicated that April is expected to see a decrease of approximately 17% in sales across the state with a potential for around 15% throughout the summer (it should be noted, this was before there was any talk of being opened up around May 4th). Of course, the City will not see a larger hit until June, since we receive sales tax two months behind. They also indicated it would depend on other economic factors depending on your region. Overall, the economist said that we should rebound after the initial drop and only be down approximately 8-10% in sales tax for the current year. Again, this was before the projected opening of around May 4th and could change going forward.
"The good news is the same economist predicted a decrease in spending at around 2.3% for the 1st quarter. While we do not have March figures yet, the first two months show spending in Harrison was actually up in comparison to prior years (taking into consideration the monthly rebates from sales tax amounts). As soon as we get the sales tax numbers in May for sales in March, we should have a good baseline on how we compare to what economists are predicting."
Feighert reported to council members the sales tax numbers most recently received from February sales. "The quarter-cent sales tax for February (reported as March revenue) was $96,000, which is up $6,000 over budget. This brings us back to being $24,000 over budget for the year after we had dropped to $18,000 last month. The county portion of sales tax was also $6,000 over budget and brought that portion to $54,000 over budget. So, in total, we are currently $78,000 over budget for sales tax in the General Fund. Obviously, this is great news considering the uncertainty the next few months will bring."
Freight informed the council a during his report Thursday night that he has requested the Arkansas Economic Development Institute to conduct an analysis on sales tax projections to assist the city in the area of budgeting out the rest of the year.
He noted that other revenue items such as franchise fees should stay the same. Court fines will be affected because court activities have been down.
He said the city sent letters to a congressman and two senators requesting them to consider a stimulus package for cities under 500,000. The revenue loss will justify the stimulus as necessary to provide services to these cities' citizens. "Hopefully we can catch up like these other small businesses around town," said Feighert. "Yes, we have planned for it. That's why we have those reserves, but at the same point in time we still want to be able to provide the same levels of services and continue what we are doing on a daily basis."
The following letter was sent to Cong. Steve Womack, Sen. John Boozman and Sen. Tom Cotton:
"On behalf of the City of Harrison, we would like to thank you for your effort to pass the stimulus packages set forth due to the Coronavirus to help meet the needs of our residents and small businesses.
“Along with health care officials, local governments are helping lead the way through this unprecedented time and are collaborating together across state, county, and local levels. The local hospital, county health department, Boone County, and City of Harrison are communicating with each other now more than we have ever done, and we will continue to do so as communication has been the key to helping flatten the curve locally.
"Unfortunately, the costs associated with the health crisis continue to rise from the overtime of our essential services to the utility disconnect moratoriums and fine and fee waivers currently in place. At the same time, the City of Harrison and Boone County expect to lose a significant amount of revenue from sales tax as most stores have closed their doors or are experiencing substantial decreases in demand.
Since local governments aren’t allowed to increase fees or revenues to help offset these losses, reductions in revenue streams can be very impactful on the services our cities and counties can provide. Without local relief, it appears cities and counties will have no choice but to cut those services that are so essential to our fight against this dreadful disease.
"Therefore, we would ask you to consider a fourth emergency stimulus package that addresses the needs of all local governments, not just those cities over 500,000 population as identified in the CARES act. Please consider the items put forth in the attached letter from the National League of Cities and help us continue to provide those services our citizens desperately count on us to provide."
