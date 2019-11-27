ALPENA — Alpena Mayor Theron McCammond said the city is yet again looking for a new alderman after a recent resignation.
McCammond said Alderman Chris Massengale tendered his resignation last Thursday and the City Council met in special session the following day to accept it.
Any qualified Alpena elector interested in serving on the council is asked to attend the next regular council meeting with a letter explaining qualifications and the reason he/she wants to be considered.
That meeting is set for 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Alpena City Hall.
The council voted earlier this year to move its regular meetings from 7 p.m. on the first Monday of the month to 11 a.m. the same day. That was done at Massengale’s request at a time when there were two open seats on the council and the council still needed to conduct business. Massengale said he would be unable to attend the nighttime meetings due to his work schedule.
The council met in special last Thursday to further define work duties of the city’s recorder/treasurer.
Current recorder/treasurer Roberta McAlister said the mayor had declined to sign her paycheck that week. Officials said the mayor wanted her to be paid hourly instead of being a salaried position.
The council met in executive session for more than an hour before returning to open session to take action.
Alderman A.J. Womack moved to adopt an ordinance to require the recorder/treasurer to be at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day City Hall is open, performing duties of secretary/receptionist and compensated at $220 a week.
The council voted unanimously to approve the motion.
Alderman Ronnie “Cotton” Bailey asked who in the city was responsible for picking up daily mail and making bank deposits.
McCammond said he wasn’t sure that was written down anywhere, so Bailey suggested those duties be added to the recorder/treasurer’s job description. The council agreed and Womack moved to add those responsibilities.
Bailey also asked if the council’s actions would qualify McAlister to draw her payroll check for the previous two weeks.
“When the ordinance goes into effect, yes,” McCammond said.
“We’ve got to get Roberta paid,” Womack said. Bailey agreed.
McCammond agreed to sign McAlister’s payroll check.
At a previous special council meeting earlier this month, Womack asked to talk about a memorial tree that had been planted in the park in memory of long-time Fire Chief Walt Record, but had been cut down.
McCammond said the council couldn’t discuss any matter in a special meeting other than what was on the agenda, so the council called another meeting for two hours later to discuss that issue and adhere to the Freedom of Information Act.
At that meeting, Womack said, the council asked McCammond about the removal of the tree.
Womack said the mayor told the council that he knew who cut the tree down, but he claimed executive privilege and refused to answer. The council voted unanimously to ask for McCammond’s resignation, but he refused.
At last Thursday’s council meeting, aldermen were presented with a letter from Robin Record Bell, Walt Record’s daughter.
In the letter, Bell wrote that she had planted the tree in the park about a month after her father’s death. She admitted that she was heartbroken when she was informed the tree had been cut down.
But she wrote that what had been done was done and there was no way to reverse it. She asked that the council and the city “stop the fuss” over the action.
“So, whether it is justified or not, necessary or not, we cannot bring it back, just like we can’t bring My Dad back, however much we want to,” Bell wrote.
