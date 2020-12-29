The city of Harrison has started work on fencing outside the city shop that will put the city in compliance with one of its own ordinances.
Earlier this year, the city had proposed an ordinance that would require salvage yards inside the city to erect screening that would block view of the vehicles being stored from streets and highways in town.
That brought some complaints from maintenance facilities that would also have to follow requirements of the ordinance.
In June, the Harrison City Council voted to approve amendments to the ordinance to make it less restrictive.
The ordinance was scheduled to be read over three consecutive monthly meetings to allow for comment from the public. Comment they did and Wade Phillips, the city’s chief operations officer, acknowledged making three revisions. The first proposed ordinance was scrapped and a new one put before aldermen.
The original ordinance required that inoperable or wrecked vehicles on a facility near a highway right of way had to be moved within 45 days. Auto body repair shops were not intended to be affected by the ordinance, but sometimes these businesses have to hold on to these vehicles for longer than 45 days. It was the consensus that 60 days would be sufficient, Phillips said.
The ordinance also set out the types of materials used to create screens. Added to the permitted materials are a fabric mesh screen attached to a chain link fence. The mesh must block visibility, but yet allow wind to pass through it so that the mesh is not ripped or damaged.
The original draft allowed the business to put its name on a sign no bigger than 10 square feet and attach it to the screen. Based on comments received, Phillips said the revised size of the sign could be as large as 20 square feet.
In November, the council was informed that fencing and gates at the city shop just off the Bypass and maintenance would have to be replaced so the city will also conform to requirements of the ordinance. The cost is about $70,000 to erect the new structures that will block at least 80% visibility.
The ordinance states that salvage yard owners and other businesses affected have one year from adoption of the ordinance to begin complying with requirements and two years to be in full compliance.
Work began Monday on the project and is expected to be done within a few days, weather permitting.
