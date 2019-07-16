The Harrison Finance Committee has recommended that the council pass an ordinance at its next regular meeting appropriating $10,000 to establish a Boone County District Court Probation Fund.
An appropriation ordinance was presented to the committee by Harrison Police Chief Chris Graddy last Thursday calling for establishing the fund fulfilling an agreement with the county. The quorum court passed a similar ordinance at its regular July meeting, Tuesday, July 9. The money will provide the office with a probation fund budget of $20,000, that is $10,000 from the county matched with $10,000 from the city, to continue operating the Boone County District Court Probation Office through December.
Graddy called attention to the fact that the two probation officers have been buying their own fuel, and tires for the city surplus vehicles given to them as well as one cutting her own salary to cover costs in the department.
Graddy explained that District Judge Fred Kirkpatrick has been made aware of the situation and has proposed adding a $5 fee on each citation written in the district court's jurisdiction that would be put into and maintain the fund. The judge was confirming that the fee would not violate state statutes.
Probation officer Charlene Bell was present at the quorum court meeting, and at the city council committee meeting Thursday, July 11, to answer questions from officials. She said the office had been gradually losing funds over the past few years due to a drop in the number of probationers paying the $35 probation fee due to the lack of incentives for them to do so. One being that the county jail is often full of more serious offenders. However, the office has seen an uptick in fees being paid in recent months.
She noted that some of the people under court-ordered probation are substance abusers and some are receiving rehab services locally.
Two such organizations were represented at the city council meeting Thursday.
Humbled Hearts is seeking $14,000 obtain a recovery, support, educational, outreach and community resource center. Humbled Hearts wants to be able to assist people get their lives back together, reduce the crime rate in Harrison through rehabilitation services and to refer them to other contacts and resources based on individual need assessments. “Our primary goal is to help them become productive members of society,” said program director Trisha Earnhart.
Several clients of Church 180 Seekers House in Harrison and its director, Lindsey Harp, were present to be recognized for their service to the city. They are doing cleaning up after the geese that leave their droppings at Lake Harrison Park. The men involved in the morning geese patrol were featured in a news segment that aired recently on Springfield, Missouri, television station KY3.
Harp told council members the program is funded by donations from other churches and individuals. When new people come into the house each person receives a Bible and other literature to help with their recovery. That's about $70-$80 worth of material. Nearly all of the rehab clients are on probation or parole. They are drug tested usually once a week. It costs about $140 for every 25 drug tests.
"That gets pretty expensive. Right now we have 10 men. We're completely full." Harp said.
Bell said she believed the plan worked out by Chief Graddy, Mayor Jerry Jackson, Boone County Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding and Judge Kirkpatrick will bring funding to the probation office to an appropriate level.
This would be a one-time appropriation by both the city and the county and the new fee would make the probation office self-sustaining, Graddy said.
Council members asked if the appropriations would be enough to reimburse the employees and to reinstate Bell's salary and back pay. Graddy said that when the probation office vehicles need tires, he will provide them from the police department's budget.
