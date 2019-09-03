Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson announced Tuesday that the city has been informed that its fire protection rating has been improved.
Jackson said the Insurance Service office notified the city last Friday that its ISO rating has dropped from a 3 to a 2.
The ISO rating is used to help determine insurance premiums that homeowners pay. The lower the number, in this case, the better for homeowners.
“This is going to affect every homeowner and business owner, property owner, not only in Harrison, but this goes beyond Harrison,” Jackson said. “This goes into Boone County. A lot of people in Boone County are going to be saving money on their insurance rates.”
Jackson said the new rating also means Harrison is a safer community. He believes business owners may look at the ISO rating when deciding to locate in Harrison and Boone County.
Fire Chief Marc Lowery said the ISO rating is like a grade card for fire departments around the nation.
Lowery said ISO last rated the city in 2015. At that time, it almost appeared the city’s rating might go backwards.
Lowery said Jeremy Sansing, the fire department’s training officer, began working on ways to reverse the ISO trend in Harrison. When Lowery was appointed fire chief, he started working with Sansing and others in the department to lower the rating.
Lowery told officials gathered Tuesday that they discovered the manner in which firefighters are dispatched played a big role in the rating.
Firefighters had been dispatched through the police department. Transferring the fire department’s dispatch to Boone County 911 would help that point score dramatically, Lowery said.
“Right now, we do not know exactly what got us over that hump to a 2 because we’ve not got the full report yet,” Lowery said. “We’ve just strictly got the letter.”
The department stepped up code enforcement inspections after he took the chief position, Lowery said.
He went on to say that Public Works director Wade Phillips has helped the fire department in testing fire hydrants. The departments got together and created the Community Risk Reduction Division, which gives the city bonus points from ISO.
He said off-duty firefighters monitor 911 dispatch and will respond for major events. That increases the minimum response for those calls.
“It’s a group effort,” Lowery said. “It’s not just the fire department.”
In comparing Harrison’s new rating to other similar cities, Lowery said the larger cities in northwest Arkansas all sport ratings of 1. Lowell, Mountain Home and Branson, Missouri, all have 3 ratings.
Harrison Joins other cities like Russellville and a few more than 20 others in the state with a rating of 2. Across the nation there are about 1,600.
“So, I think it’s a good bragging point, if you will,” Lowery said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.