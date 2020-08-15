Harrison City Council committees met Thursday and one of the main topics of discussion was a proposal to make Parks and Recreation a permanent department of the city. The subject was brought up during the Public Affairs Committee agenda. The committee is chaired by council member Linda DeWald who attended the meeting at City Hall via Zoom.
Bo Phillips of the Parks and Recreation Commission addressed the committee and other council members present about the proposal.
The city has allotted money to the Parks and Recreation Commission for almost 30 years, then the commission operates the system autonomously. However, it hasn’t been uncommon for the commission to request additional funding, especially in later years as Parks’ facilities began to deteriorate with age. The city council currently appropriates $500,000 annually to parks and recreation.
There has never been a sales tax devoted directly to parks.
In November 2019, the city proposed a pair of sales taxes in a special election. Revenue would have gone to pay bonded debt for construction of a recreational complex, as well as to help maintain current Parks’ facilities.
Just before the election, the commission proposed making Parks and Recreation a city department. Commissioners said the city would be in a better position to administer funds from the sales taxes, thus making Parks a full-fledged city department made sense.
But voters denied both sales taxes in special election. Then-commission chairman Jerry Maland told the council at the time that the commission and city should remain separate entities.
The council agreed and an ordinance abolishing the commission died for lack of council support.
During Thursday's discussion, Phillips said the commission has no money in reserve and has just enough money to operate for 18 months.
There is uncertainty of continuing programs beyond that, Phillips said. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, revenue-producing tournaments have had to be postponed. There have been unforeseen expenses including replacing unsafe light poles, which is continuing. The youth center roof needs insulation because the sprinkler system freezes in the winter. Then there are the minimum wage increases and there is a staff retirement component to consider, Phillips added.
There are some funding challenges, Phillips said. "We're open to conversations," he said, "as long as we can show we're leaving parks in a better position to be fully funded."
Parks and Recreation additionally receives funding through the City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission and from donors and program sponsors making contributions through Consolidated Youth, a non-profit corporation. Transparency is important, Phillips said.
Council Member Bill Boswell said he is in favor of bringing Parks and Recreation under the city's umbrella.
The mayor and city council have zero control over parks, he said. Parks owns more acreage than any other department. That's property actually owned by the city which is liable and responsible for. Parks should be made an equal as other departments such as fire and police.
Phillips said the commission is looking for a partnership with the council to navigate a way to move forward.
