If the full Harrison City Council approves, several city facilities will be receiving renewable solar energy under Entergy's Solar Energy Purchase Option.
Chief Operations Officer Wade Phillips introduced the program to council members during committee meetings Thursday night.
Under the SEPO the city would get a reduced rate per kilowatt hour. There are 67 accounts the city has with Entergy, the local electricity provider, that can switch over to the program. Four others could not; the wastewater treatment plant, the city’s lift station between Crooked Creek and the US 65-412 Bypass, City Hall and the Public Works Center. Most of the accounts are with the city’s parks.
If the council agrees to go with the program it would authorize Mayor Jerry Jackson to sign the agreements.
“This is free money,” said council member Mitch Magness.
Entergy has solar farms around the state. It is believed that Harrison’s solar energy would be provided from a unit at Stuttgart.
(0) comments
