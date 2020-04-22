A Harrison Police daily log shows an officer was flagged down about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by someone reporting some sort of animal entrails had spilled from a truck at the intersection of West Stephenson Avenue and South Pine Street. The Harrison Fire Department responded and sprayed the innards from the roadway. Firefighter Anthony Patel (right) and Lt. David Thompson are seen here manning a fire hose.
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Branson business ordered to stop selling masks
- They weren’t fishing on lake Wednesday
- Tabatha Adams
- Man arrested after shooting; had been on loose for four days
- Scott M. Bonds
- Leroy Kline Moore
- Kenneth Howard Hill
- Hospitals allowed elective surgeries again?
- Social distancing not stopping coffee
- Glenda Williams
Images
Videos
Commented
- LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why recycling center closed? (3)
- Viral screenings continue outside NARMC Medical Plaza (2)
- Third coronavirus case confirmed in Boone County (2)
- Chief Deputy Tim Roberson named new sheriff (1)
- Signals to start flashing Tuesday, JP says (1)
- Who is notified of positive virus cases? (1)
- ‘Illegal’ voter complaint not pursued (1)
- Wisconsin held its primary elections on Tuesday, even after the governor issued an order postponing the elections. Should Wisconsin have held the election? (1)
- Social distancing not stopping coffee (1)
- They weren’t fishing on lake Wednesday (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.