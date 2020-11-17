Harrison and Boone County officials recently honored the staff at the Boone County Clerk’s Office, Election Commission members and pollworkers for running a successful election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Boone County Judge Robert Hathaway, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson, Justice of the Peace Fred Woehl, who is also chairman of the Boone County Republican Committee, and Boone County Democratic Committee chair Sherry Bishop joined last week for a proclamation at the Election Center.
Jackson said he heard a lot of people on the street talking about the election. “And it was all good,” he added.
He said people were amazed at how organized the effort was. “I wasn’t because I know you,” Jackson said.
The mayor then went on to read the proclamation praising all those who were involved in such a fair and efficient election for the entire community, as well as voters for getting involved.
Election commission chairman John Cantwell said there were times when people might have forgotten to thank all those workers for their efforts. He rectified that by saying, “We want to say, ‘Thank you and you make us proud.’”
Hathaway said he also heard from many people who bragged on the amount of work and planning that went into the election.
“You guys ought to be proud when you go home that you’ve done the job that you’ve done,” he said.
Woehl said he got numerous calls during the election process that covered two weeks and all of those callers bragged on the staff. Their professionalism helped inspire pollworkers to stay committed.
Bishop declined bragging on the staff because she said they knew what she thought of them. She said it made her heart swell with pride when she drove by the Election Center to see so many cars on the parking lot during a record-setting voter turnout.
County Clerk Crystal Graddy credited the voters for their professionalism. She said they knew it was going to be a different process than any other previous election.
Still, she said people didn’t moan and groan about having to stand in line and gladly stayed on the circles placed on the floor to exhibit physical distancing requirements.
“We saw it as a success,” Graddy said, “and we appreciate that you all noticed that.”
