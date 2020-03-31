JASPER — Boston Mountain Rural Health Center has combined its staffs in Newton County. Debbie Ackerson, CEO, said the clinic at Deer is temporarily closed and that its staff is joining the staff at Jasper. Jasper is open normal hours: 7:45 a.m.-5:15 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 7:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Fridays.
A tent is set up at the clinic for COVID-19 screening and testing.
"We have a limited number of tests and PPE supplies, but expect to receive more in the next one to two weeks," Ackerson said.
Tessa Sparks, APRN,is working the tent, along with the nursing staff. Dr. Jacky Dunn, D.O., is seeing patients within the clinic, only if they are screened and determined to be low risk for contracting the virus. For high risk patients or patients who do not want to come to the clinic, Dr. Dunn and APRN Sparks will see patients via telehealth visits which enables them to take care of patients without a face-to-face visit.
Due to the limited number of tests, patients will be screened and assessed by a provider to determine the need for testing. Results were delayed in the beginning, but they are now getting results quicker, normally in 24-48 hours.
