Short-term road closures can be expected at Steel Creek. A full closure of the Kyles Landing Road from the National Park Service boundary to the campground is scheduled to begin Dec. 7 and last approximately one month, the NPS has announced.
The park service notes: Hands-down the most beloved and popular section of the upper river, Steel Creek to Kyles Landing meanders through the heart of the Ponca Wilderness past towering bluffs, hidden side canyons, and relics of early settlement.
Alternating between tumbling rapids and long, cerulean pools, paddlers will delight in the variety of pace and challenge.
Landmarks along this stretch include Big Bluff, Jim Bluff, Granny Henderson’s cabin, Hemmed-In Hollow Falls, and the infamous “Hell’s Half Acre.”
The takeout at Kyles Landing is on river right. Shuttle time between Steel Creek and Kyles Landing is approximately 40 minutes. High clearance and 4-wheel drives are recommended for the Kyles Landing Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.