Mike Wood, of Red Oak Baptist Church, is supervising this winter’s warming shelter for the homeless at the House of Hope.
Volunteers from area churches and the community at large are staffing the warming shelter again this year, Wood told the Harrison City Council at its regular monthly meeting last week during the public comment period at the end of the meeting.
The warming shelter was open 61 nights last year and had an average of about seven people per night. The volunteers served 450 hot meals, Wood said.
The warming shelter is only open when temperatures drop to freezing, 32 degrees. Its hours are from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. If needed, the warming station can be open seven nights a week with volunteers from each individual church staffing it. To date, six churches are volunteering a night with an individual volunteer offering to supervise the warming center on Wednesdays.
Harrison House of Hope is a day center for the homeless located at 600 East Stephenson Avenue. It assists clients with goals that they may become emotionally, intellectually and financially independent by providing them with basic needs, emergency assistance, help them obtain identification, individualized case management, employment and housing.
