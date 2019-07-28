The North Arkansas Home Builders Association (NAHBA) recently delivered initial funding to underwrite an Endowed Scholarship Award for students enrolled in the North Arkansas College construction, HVAC, welding, and heavy equipment programs. NAHBA Board members Lloyd Mahoney and David Zirkle presented the $28,000 check to the school.
The NAHBA operated as a non-profit 501(c)(6) enterprise for 50 years until the recent announcement to dissolve the association at the end of 2018, a press release said.
Originally founded as the Harrison HBA or Boone County HBA in 1968, they officially became the North Central Arkansas Home Builders Association in 1994. The name changed again in 2012 to the North Arkansas Home Builders Association after the merger with neighboring Carroll County HBA.
NAHBA operated as a trade-based group of licensed builders, subcontractors and associates whose success in business depends entirely or in part on the strength of the construction industry. As an accredited HBA chapter affiliated with both state and national home builder associations, NAHBA served Boone, Carroll, Newton, Madison, and Searcy counties in north Arkansas.
With this new HBA Endowed Scholarship Fund, North Arkansas College now shoulders the generous responsibility of awarding financial aid to qualified student candidates who pursue a career in construction technology services.
“The North Arkansas Home Builders Association is indebted to all its loyal HBA builder and associate members, our wonderful volunteers, the huge number of local businesses supporting us each year, the Harrison Daily Times, regional public and private service entities, area towns and cities, Harrison School, and North Arkansas College for their support over the years. Along the way, we’ve been blessed to have the privilege of giving our time and materials to serve the needs of people and communities in the Ozarks,” Mahoney said.
