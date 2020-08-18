It’s difficult for a child to have to talk about being abused, but with the help of an emotional support dog, it could get easier in Boone County.
April Benefiel, victim witness coordinator with the Boone County prosecutor’s office, recently introduced members of the Boone County Quorum Court to Augustine, the newest member of the staff.
Prosecutor David Ethredge said Augustine was trained by the California-based Canine Companions, who donated the dog to the office.
Ethredge said that in order to qualify for the dog, Benefiel and Laurie Manen, Newton County trial court assistant, were sent to California to train with Augustine in order to understand the commands to which he responds. Augustine is assigned to Benefiel, and Manen is the backup in case Benefiel isn’t available.
When the quorum court adopted a resolution in support of the program, called Courthouse Dogs, Justice of the Peace Glenn Redding explained that he has seen a support dog in action at Grandma’s House Child Advocacy Center.
“I’ve seen it myself how well it works with the children for them to be able to communicate better with that dog sitting by them or them talking to the dog for just a minute,” Redding said.
Ethredge said it’s a traumatic experience for a child to have to talk about being abused sexually, physically or mentally.
“They’ve been through this horrendous process,” he said. “Something terrible has happened to them by an adult or someone that they trust and they don’t want to talk about it again. It hurts.”
A support dog gives them the confidence to say things they weren’t able to before with the advent of canine comfort.
The dog is more than just an investigative tool. Augustine can, with the court’s permission, accompany a child to the witness stand during testimony at trial, which is an even more traumatic experience as the witness must tell their story in front of total strangers in the jury box.
Augustine understands a remarkable number of commands, Ethredge said, and is very approachable.
“Kids want to pet him. Adults want to pet him,” Ethredge said. “I told someone the other day that when he walks into a room, it’s amazing that a lot of unhappy people get happy because the dog had showed up.”
