The Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission began its transition from commission to advisory committee this week.
The city has funded the commission to run the park system for about 30 years, but the commission operated the system autonomously. The commission has also generated additional revenue by selling advertising space on programs and on signage.
With facilities aging and requiring more costly maintenance, the commission’s finances had become a little shaky. The commission agreed to allow the city to take over the system as a full-fledged city department.
But commissioners want to be able to help the city with operations by becoming an advisory committee with half the members appointed by the Parks Department head and half by the mayor, along with one city council member as both liaison and voting member.
The meeting was held with Commission chairman Bo Phillips and some other members attending virtually and others in council chambers at City Hall.
Phillips explained that the three longest serving commissioners — Phillips, Stephanie Mallett and Neal Mitchell — would be considered Parks director Chuck Eddington’s appointments, while Scott Tennyson, Wayne Keith and Kelley Huff, who were appointed during Mayor Jerry Jackson’s tenure would be the mayor’s appointments.
In drawing for term lengths to ensure that not all members roll off the newly-formed committee at the same time, Phillips and Keith drew three-year-terms, Huff and Mitchell drew two-year terms and Mallett and Tennyson drew one-year terms.
Commissioner Jeremy Ragland was recently elected to the city council, so it’s likely he would be the council member on the advisory committee.
That would leave one more appointment each for Eddington and Jackson. The mayor said those appointments could be approved by the council later this month, but definitely before the city officially takes over the system Jan. 1.
In other business Monday, Jackson said the contract for the transfer of the old junior high complex to the city had been rewritten by city attorney Grant Ragland.
He acknowledged that no such deal is final until it formally closes, but he anticipated no hiccups. He said he and Superintendent Dr. Stewart Pratt had been in negotiations for quite some time.
“It’s really been a joy to work with Dr. Pratt on this,” Jackson said.
Jackson said the fact that the Parks Department will be able to use it almost immediately made the deal “extra special.” He encouraged Phillips and Eddington to create a list of priorities for use as soon as possible, and that the city could likely provide limited money to help with small projects.
Eddington said the department has plans to use the gym as soon as they can get in. They will be able to add more than 60 kids to the after-school program, which has been limited in attendance by COVID-19 restrictions.
“So, I’m excited about it,” Eddington said.
Pratt showed up at City Hall about a half-hour into the meeting to officially sign the rewritten contract.
