An ordinance that would dissolve the Harrison Parks and Recreation Commission and absorb Parks into the city as a formal department was on the agenda Thursday night for the Harrison City Council, but that item didn’t make the final cut.
Current commission members met last week to look at the proposed ordinance, but they didn’t like some of the verbiage and made some changes. That meant the ordinance wasn’t ready for aldermen to consider passing.
The city has allotted money to the Parks and Recreation Commission for about 30 years, then the commission operated the system autonomously. However, it hasn’t been uncommon for the commission to request additional funding, especially in later years as Parks’ facilities began to deteriorate with age. The city council currently appropriates about $500,000 annually to parks and recreation.
Commission chairman Bo Phillips told council members earlier this year that the commission is quickly running out of money and would be willing to discuss becoming a part of the city. However, the commission wants to reform itself into an advisory committee to still have input on the operation of the department and the parks system.
When commissioners met last week, Phillips presented them with a proposed ordinance, but they didn’t agree with all the language.
City attorney Grant Ragland told the commissioners that the ordinance he composed was based on previous ordinances some cities had passed in a similar situation. In addition, the ordinance had been drawn up about a year ago when the commission was looking at dissolution with the hope of voters approving two sales tax proposals to build a recreational complex. Both issues failed.
Commissioners had previously met to formulate bylaws for the committee. Commissioner Scott Tennyson asked Ragland if the bylaws could be altered before the proposed ordinance would take effect in the new year.
Ragland said he believed that could happen, so he suggested the ordinance mirror the proposed committee’s bylaws as much as possible.
Chairman Phillips took issue with a section of the ordinance that said the fact that the Parks Department took tax dollars “necessitates” passage of the ordinance. He said the matter wasn’t a necessity, so the word was replaced with “prudent.”
Section 3 of the proposed ordinance said the head of what would become the Parks Department shall be appointed by the mayor unless two-thirds of city council members disapprove the appointment.
Phillips said he understood that police and fire chiefs are often replaced when a new mayor is elected. However, he said some of the commission’s fundraising efforts have been influenced by the consistency of having a parks director who is performing adequately.
Most commissioners agreed they wanted to have input on any director a future mayor might decide to appoint.
Commissioner Kelley Huff said that if the commission is dissolved and the formal Parks Department is formed, the advisory committee would have no real power to influence a mayor’s choice of department heads. Huff said committee members could plead their case to council members who would vote to either approve or deny the appointment.
Ragland agreed that department heads do typically serve at the discretion of the mayor and if commissioners wanted to have some sort of control over that they need to include that in the advisory committee’s bylaws.
But it was pointed out that Chuck Eddington was hired by unanimous vote of the commission as director in January 2015 to replace long-time director John Phillips, not appointed by the mayor. Eddington said he does have a problem with the idea of a new mayor in 2023 deciding to replace him with another parks director as a matter of politics.
Tennyson asked Ragland if it could be written into the ordinance that the advisory committee have the power to force a mayor to replace the parks director only with consultation with the committee.
Ragland said such language could be added regarding suggestions and consultation, but it probably would not be binding on the mayor’s ultimate decision.
Commissioners asked Ragland to research those and other matters before finalizing approval of the proposed ordinance.
The ordinance was supposed to be discussed at council Thursday night, possibly even read for the first of the three necessary readings to move toward adoption.
But, Mayor Jerry Jackson said the discussion would be delayed because the ordinance wasn’t ready yet.
Jackson said the ordinance will hopefully go to the city council’s Resource and Policy Committee on the second Thursday in October and move on to the full council two weeks later.
The Parks and Recreation Commission is scheduled to meet again at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, to continue discussion of both the ordinance and advisory committee bylaws.
