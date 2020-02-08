EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series of stories regarding the Harrison City Council’s discussion of a plan to remove the weir on Lake Harrison to return Crooked Creek to its original channel.
The Harrison City Council's Finance Committee will recommend to the full council later this month to spend $10,000 to continue planning for the removal of the low water dam creating Lake Harrison and return Crooked Creek to its natural channel.
The council's committee meetings were held Thursday night, Feb. 6, and the Finance Committee received members of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and The Nature Conservancy to hear their long-awaited assessment on the creek's restoration.
In April 2019, the council voted to allow the AGFC's Stream Team to develop a design proposing that the weir be removed and the creek be restored to a free-flowing stream. AGFC officials said technology has improved other means of stream barriers since the time when low head dams, such as the weir, were built.
In September 2019, Wade Phillips, city chief operations officer, said a plan was coming together and would cost in the range of about $1 million, but AGFC and other partners involved with the design and construction of the project will cover the cost.
Thursday's meeting came a year, almost to the days, since the bodies of John (Feb. 5) and Amy Villines (Feb. 9) were recovered far downstream of the weir on Crooked Creek. They became missing after their vehicle was swept off a low water crossing on Highland Street several blocks west from the lake on a stormy November night. The city drained the lake during the months-long search for the couple. It was realized then the structure had begun to deteriorate.
Attending Thursday night's meeting, AGFC commissioner Ken Reeves of Harrison said he was in favor of creating Lake Harrison at the beginning, but it has turned out to be a disappointment in many ways. The decision that has to be made now is whether or not to take the next step, entering into a 30% engineering and design study. By doing so you will get an idea of the cost and what it will look like, he said. The goal of the commission and Nature Conservancy is to help city officials get enough information to make informed decisions throughout the process.
Reeves said there are reasons for moving forward. First is the cost of maintaining the lake. Weirs are sediment factories, he said. Cleaning out the lake every several years costs about $100,000. The lake is a health hazard. He said the lake has proven to be an attraction for large flocks of geese which contaminate the public use area with their waste. The weir is dangerous. They are called the drowning machine. Water flows across the top of the structure and creates a recirculating current downstream that causes entrapment of anything that goes over the dam. Removing the structure would improve the flow of water and actually reduce the chances for flooding. Finally, funding is currently available through the US Fish and Wildlife Service's Fish Passage program to meet most, if not all, the costs involved in removing the weir as well as the low-water bridge below it because it is also a barrier to fish migration. "This money may not be available forever. It is right now, if you decide to do this," he concluded.
Also appearing before the committee, other council members, city officials and the public was AGFC assistant fisheries division chief Darrell Bowman who repeated that low-water dams are aged structures that have become safety problems and are expensive to maintain. AGFC, other state and federal agencies formed the Arkansas Stream Heritage Partnership to work together to deal with these problems, and at the same time improve recreation and tourism opportunities as well as restore the biological functions of the stream.
Bowman said since receiving permission from the council to develop a plan complete with costs, "this is where we have gotten to." This is a big, high profile project with a lot of infrastructure involved. Harrison's project will require a lot of restoration work.
Bowman presented examples of two similar dam removal projects recently completed in other parts of the state. This shows this is a doable project, he said. He assured the committee that Harrison will be eligible for grants and expertise to bring the project to conclusion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.