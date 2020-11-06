The Boone County Quorum Court's Budget and Finance Committee put its seal of approval on a draft of the 2021 county general operating budget Tuesday night.
The proposed budget will go to the full quorum court at its regular monthly meeting next Tuesday.
The committee, on its way to reviewing the budget, endorsed five other ordinances including one that levies personal and real property taxes for 2020 set by the county's taxing units including school districts, municipalities, the county and the library for collection in 2021. There were no increases passed in 2020.
Here is a simple real estate tax example:
A home is valued at $100,000. The school district's millage rate is 33 mills. Use this calculation: $100,000 multiplied by 20% equal $20,000. Take the $20,000 multiplied by 33 mills (.033) equals $660. The gross amount of school taxes owed for the year for real estate would be $660.
Personal property that should be assessed annually include vehicles, boats, farm equipment, motor homes, motorcycles, 4-wheelers and big trucks and travel trailers.
Personal property is assessed the same way as real estate. Take the value of the assessed items multiplied by 20%.
Other ordinances addressed:
• An appropriation dedicating $1,154.79 for the Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys Office to pay for computer services.
* An appropriation directing $5,614.93 to the courthouse budget. The money was received as part of an Entergy Solution Incentive replacing lights in the courthouse and the courtyard with LED energy saving lights.
• An appropriation totaling $16,416 from the County Jail Operations Fund to allow one new clerk and four new jailer positions for the additional pod at the jail.
• An appropriation of $72.87 to the sheriff's office. The sum is funds received for the months of September, October and November for COBRA benefits from previous employees who are continuing coverage.
The budget draft was prepared keeping in mind that the COVID-19 pandemic may continue far into 2021 and beyond, said committee chairman Jim Harp. The road budget hasn't been submitted.
It looks like there will be a $1 million surplus in anticipated revenue, but that is subject to change "if COVID goes to heck," Harp emphasized. "We cannot say we have a solid million dollars surplus. Nor we cannot spend like we do."
Keeping the county solvent and employees working are the goals of this budget, justices said.
"In order to do that we have to take a conservative approach," Harp added. He said if the projections are wrong, then adjustments can be made next year at this time.
No salary increases are in the budget even though the cost of living has gone up 1.2%. Justice Bobby Woods expressed his feeling that salaries should keep pace with the cost of living.
Jail update
Justice Bryan Snavely, chairman of the Law Enforcement Committee, related to the committee that the jail construction project had a shortfall. The factory producing the specialized glass for use in the new pod had suffered a fire and the glass had to be remanufactured and its delivery has been delayed. There has been a change order for the facility's surveillance cameras and some changes will have to be made in the septic system design.
