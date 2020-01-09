The Boone County Quorum Court established committees for 2020 at its first meeting of the new year held Tuesday night. Chairmen will remain the same, but some JPs changed the committees on which they will serve.
Committees, chairmen and members are: Budget and Finance, chair, Jim Harp; members, David Thompson, Fred Woehl, Glenn Redding and James Widner. Law Enforcement, chair, Bryan Snavely; members, Glenn Redding, Ralph Guynn, Jim Harp and Roy Martin. Personnel, chair, Bobby Woods; members, James Widner, David Thompson, Bryan Snavely and Rodney Sulllins. Building/grounds Road and Bridges, chair, Fred Woehl; members, Ralph Guynn, Jim Milum, Bobby Woods and Rodney Sullins. Solid Waste Management, chair, James Widner; members, Jim Milum, Bobby Woods, Fred Woehl and Ralph Guynn.
Boone County Sheriff Mike Moore appeared before the Budget and Finance Committee seeking restoration of capital outlay funds for the purchase of new vehicles. He said the budget approved last month by the quorum court listed $80,000 for vehicles. Moore said the office will need a total of at least $120,000 in that fund to replace worn out vehicles and to provide vehicles for school resource officers and for the new deputy assigned to provide security for the county courthouse and the old federal building.
Schools provide the funds for SRO salaries and uniforms. However, the sheriff's office provides vehicles which are used by the office for duty during times when schools are not in session. The office has an SRO assigned to Lead Hill School. Alpena School has requested an SRO, Moore said.
The sheriff's fleet of vehicles includes reserve vehicles for use by reserve deputies. There is an SUV among the rolling stock that the sheriff said he plans to sell or trade for another vehicle.
He reported work on the jail expansion project has begun.
The committee assigned sponsors to two ordinances that will be presented to the quorum court next week. Both are appropriation ordinances needed to correct errors to complete reconciling last year's budget.
The Personnel Committee convened to review North Arkansas Regional Medical Center's slate of prospective hospital board members. Board members are subject to the quorum court's approval. The next regular quorum court meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The names submitted which will be forwarded to the court for approval are:
• Dr. Stephen Beeler DDS, six-year term to replace Mike McNutt whose term ended Dec. 31, 2019.
• Dr. Ken Collins MD, one-year term representing the Clinic Executive Committee while seeing as chair.
• Dr. Brian Linn MD, one-year term representing the Medical Staff as chief of the Medical Staff.
Kirk Campbell, six-year term to replace Mike Norton whose term ended Dec. 31, 2019.
