At the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce monthly meeting on Tuesday, July 16, Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson and city Finance director Luke Feighert made a presentation regarding a proposed community recreational complex.
“This is the biggest thing that has happened for Harrison — at least in my life time,” Jackson said.
They talked about the “quality of life” for the area and Jackson admitted when people first began talking about building a Community Complex years ago, he didn’t think it could be done.
“Behind the scenes several people have been working on the details,” Jackson said. “On January 2, after I took office, they [Feighert, Parks director Chuck Eddington, Public Works director Wade Phillips and Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell] came into my office and made the presentation and asked, ‘Can you support this?’ I told them I sure can.”
Jackson said of course there are negatives and positives about the project, but there are a lot more positive.
Before running for mayor, Jackson had visited some facilities like the one proposed to get some ideas. He spoke to officials in Batesville about their complex and the economic boost it gave to the community.
“In 2015, the Batesville downtown square was 80% empty. Now, after their complex was built it is 100% full. Their hospital was recruiting doctors for 12 positions. Sixty doctors applied and all 12 positions were filled.”
Jackson continued, “The McDonald’s owner in Batesville told me they are now the No. 1 McDonald’s in the state. Batesville, which is in the middle of nowhere, has a population of 10,000 people with a reach of 55,000. We have a reach of 85,000 people. I spoke to Cody Matthews, the McDonald’s owner here, and he confirmed that the Batesville McDonald’s is currently the No. 1 restaurant in the state for McDonald’s.”
Feighert said, “Ten years ago, this talk started. It didn’t happen then, but it can happen now. The men took the ‘wish list’ of the community and the cost to build that list was between $55-60 million. We have backed it down some, and it is projected at just under $40 million. It will still hold a lot of attractive things and make an obvious impact to the economic development of this community. We all want to give our kids a better lifestyle than we had.”
The men presented drawings of the proposed site, but emphasized it wasn’t the final plan.
The current plans are to have four sport courts for activities like volleyball, basketball and pickleball.
Eddington said, “We want to have three courts available for tournaments and always have a fourth one open to the public.”
The proposal also calls for a three-lane indoor walking track, an indoor aquatic center, an aquatic splash park and pools.
Feighert said the indoor aquatic center would allow for aquatic treadmills and bikes to be used in the pools to make exercising easier on the joints when performed in the water.
“The pool will also have competition lanes,” Feighert said. “The local swim team is going to a tournament in Joplin this weekend that will have 400 swimmers competing. That’s not counting moms, dads and grandparents who also tag along. That’s a lot of people and dollars that could be coming into our community. We would need more hotels and restaurants.
“There will be something for everyone,” Feighert said. “Water slides, a lazy river and a zero-entry area to the pool, so everyone and all ages can enjoy the pool.”
Eddington said the funds would also allow for the baseball and softball facilities to be updated with more concession stands, grandstands and additional parking
The discussion came back to the Burlsworth Youth Center. “That facility is now 20 years old. It would be repurposed with indoor turf and could be an indoor soccer field with drop-down nets,” Eddington said. “We’ve got to continue to grow and improve our facilities to attract the tournaments we want to host.”
Jackson said, “It is time to move this community forward. When the president of FedEx was in town recently, John Smith was all for it, and said they would support it any way they can.”
Walking trails have also been on the public’s mind for years and this plan would extend the trails from around the lake and soccer fields approximately 3.5 miles to the Community Center.
“We will make presentations to any group who wants us to come. A special election is set for November for the residents in the city limits to vote on the proposal,” Jackson said.
“Right now we are looking at a temporary three-quarter-percent sales tax increase that would pay off the facility in 12-15 years, but we hope to have it paid off sooner,” Feighert said. “Batesville is on track to pay theirs off in eight years. This would put us at 10% sales tax.”
“Harrison has survived in spite of ourselves. We need to get out of the rough and take advantage of the interest rates right now. Interest rates at 3% will still be very positive for us now. But if we wait, it just won’t be able to happen,” Jackson said.
Jackson also explained that land on Gipson Road is already under contract with the contingency that the sales tax passes in November.
Feighert said, “When this passes in November, the funds from the sales tax collection would begin to come in April 2020. We would probably sell bonds, too. So it could take a couple of years to complete the entire project, but many things — like the walking trails, could be completed sooner.”
Jackson and Feighert were scheduled to make a presentation to the Harrison City Council on Thursday night, July 18. A public meeting is scheduled for the community at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, at the Durand Center.
Chamber president/CEO Bob Largent said, “This project will be an economic boost to our economy. This will have long-term 24/7 benefits to the community.”
Largent said he has spoken to other community leaders who swear a project like this has been the single most boost to their areas.
“The Chamber needs to embrace and actively support this project. We need to do this. We are the voice of 450 businesses and multi-millions of dollars of salary and income into the community. If you don’t live in the city limits, encourage others to vote for this in November,” Largent said.
