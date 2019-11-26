COMPTON — Finishing touches are being made to the new Compton Post Office located on the same lot along state Highway 43 where the previous building burned.
Authorities investigated the cause of the fire that destroyed the building sometime between 3-4 a.m., Sunday, May 27 (2018).
The fire apparently started in the unlocked lobby area, but the cause was never determined. The Newton County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Postal Service investigators searched the remnants of the building for possible accelerants to rule out arson.
An opening date for the new post office has not been announced. A sign on the front door window shows its business hours: Monday through Friday, 9:45 a.m.-1:45 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.; Sunday and holidays, closed, and self-service hours, 24 hours a day/7 days a week.
Customers continue to pick up their mail from the Ponca Post Office.
