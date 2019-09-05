About 50 people were on hand Tuesday night for a town hall meeting with U.S. Cong. Steve Womack (R-Rogers). After he addressed the crowd with some budget numbers, he immediately began taking questions.
Suzie Bell of Eureka Springs, who said she is running for state representative District 97, told Womack that she was extremely concerned about recent gun violence.
Bell said a large majority of the country supports universal background checks and common-sense gun legislation.
“In view of everything that’s happened recently — please don’t tell me it’s mental health — but I want to know where you stand now,” Bell said. “And are you willing to make some changes that are going to get us safer?” She added that she doesn’t want her grandson to go to school to learn active shooter drills.
Womack said he grieves for the country as well and wouldn’t blame problems solely on mental health.
“Although I would argue that anybody who thinks it’s proper to take an innocent life because of some beef you have with society is mentally disturbed, somewhere along the way,” Womack said.
Womack said mass shootings are similar in that innocent people die, but they are all different in that some plans being advocated, from universal background checks to red flag laws to a gun registry, wouldn’t have stopped the violence seen around the country. He said there is some evidence to support that, although he didn’t elaborate
“Before I start tinkering with the constitution, which is what I pledged to uphold, support and defend against all enemies foreign and domestic, before I get on that slippery slope, I want to look at the legislation that’s before us,” Womack said.
He said he wants to make sure legislation proposed is not the “unnecessary trampling” of someone’s constitutional rights to fix a problem of someone else.
“I want to see the bill,” the congressman said.
But he stressed that he couldn’t support a gun registry, which is in essence putting “Big Brother” in charge of gun ownership.
Womack said he doesn’t own an AR-15 rifle and doesn’t really want one.
“I shot enough of those things in the military to satisfy and quench my appetite for it,” he said.
That statement was met with some applause.
But, he said it isn’t his place to tell a law-abiding citizen that he can’t have one.
Womack said he feels that too many parents have allowed their children access to violent video games, even using them as a babysitter.
When a woman later asked if he had been made aware of the FBI alert that there had been an unsubstantiated threat of a school shooting last week, he reminded her that the threat was “a wild-eyed comment” made by an online gamer. He said it didn’t surprise him.
“So, maybe what we ought to do is outlaw games, violent games” Womack said.
“You just twisted that,” the woman said.
“No, I didn’t twist it,” he answered.
He said America is a freedom-loving country and other people’s values shouldn’t be imposed on anyone else. He said that if the woman, perhaps, liked expensive art and he didn’t think it was necessary, he wouldn’t have the right to tell her to get rid of it and give the money to the homeless.
