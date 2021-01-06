With the Wednesday count and certification of Electoral College presidential election results scheduled, some members of the Senate and even more members of the House of Representatives are promising to object to the results.
But parts of Arkansas’ Congressional Delegation have said they don’t support such objections, while one says he will make a decision after hearing the debate.
Cong. Steve Womack, when asked Tuesday for a statement, said he would likely issue a formal statement after the vote Wednesday, although he did release a letter to constituents.
“Like you,” Womack wrote in the letter, “I believe that maintaining the integrity of our elections is of paramount importance. I have supported the President; I wanted him to win a second term. I believe that the measures taken and the policies enacted by this administration have been good for our country. With that being said, I will accept a different outcome if we can be certain that every state followed their respective laws in determining their electoral results.
“I plead with you to remain patient as we proceed with this process, allowing us the opportunity to exercise the due diligence required of such a critical issue.”
Sen. Tom Cotton had earlier said publicly that he would not support the objections from other members of that chamber.
Sen. John Boozman did issue a statement Tuesday in which he also said he supported President Trump and was disappointed with election results.
However, he said no lawsuits filed found evidence of widespread voter fraud or irregularities that would have changed the outcome of the election, nor did requested recounts of votes have changed results.
“Objecting to certified electoral votes submitted by the states will have no impact on the result of the election either,” Boozman said in the statement.
“We cannot erode the ideals that generations of Americans have fought to protect simply because we do not like the outcome of the election. We owe it to them and to future generations to uphold the values and principles that have made the United States the great nation it is. Abandoning them during moments of crisis or turmoil will only diminish the will of the people, greatly expand the control of the federal government and establish a precedent that damages the rule of law and destabilizes our elections system.
“For these reasons, I intend to support the decision of the Electoral College,” Boozman concluded.
