LITTLE ROCK — Gov. Asa Hutchinson appeared for the daily COVID-19 briefing Wednesday with the characteristic face mask, but he also was holding a football.
Hutchinson said sports — basketball, for him — are important to him and his family, just like to thousands of other Arkansans.
He said he’s been getting a lot of questions about whether there will be high school and college sports this season.
Hutchinson said the simple answer is that there is a connection between the mask and the football.
“If we want football, high school football, high school sports this year, and beyond that in college, we need to concentrate on this mask now,” the governor said. “There’s a connection between the two. We wear our mask, we reduce the cases, we reduce the growth, we stop the spread of the virus, and that puts us in a better position to have some type of team sports this fall.”
Hutchinson said Wednesday that of nearly 8,000 test results received within the previous 24 hours, 420 were positive. While admitting it was still a large number, he also said it was smaller than the 520 announced Tuesday.
The number of hospitalized patients fell from 290 to 275, but seven more patients had died, putting the death toll at 277 so far.
Although there were hundreds more cases reported Wednesday, Hutchinson said the number of active cases in the state dropped from 5,976 on Tuesday to 5,757 on Wednesday.
State Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith offered some statistics he said were based on questions brought up in previous briefings.
For instance, of the 1,300 patients who had been hospitalized in the state as of June 25, 66% had been discharged, 20% were still hospitalized and 14% had died.
Of the 203 patients who had ever been on a ventilator as of June 25, 26% were still on a vent and 28% had been taken off the vent, but 46% had died.
