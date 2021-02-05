LITTLE ROCK — Officials say a consulting firm has agreed to pay more than half a billion dollars for its role in spurring the opioid epidemic, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Thursday.
According to Rutledge, attorneys general from 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories reached a $573 million settlement with one of the world’s largest consulting firms, McKinsey & Company, that resolves investigations into the company’s role in working for opioid companies, helping those companies promote their drugs, and profiting from the opioid epidemic.
When states filed suit against drug maker Purdue Pharma’s directors for their implementation of McKinsey’s marketing schemes, McKinsey partners began emailing about deleting documents and emails related to their work for Purdue.
The lawsuit complaint, filed with the settlement, details how McKinsey advised Purdue on efforts to maximize profits from its opioid products, including targeting high-volume opioid prescribers, using specific messaging to get physicians to prescribe more OxyContin to more patients and circumventing pharmacy restrictions to deliver high-dose prescriptions.
In addition to providing funds to address the crisis, the agreement calls for McKinsey to prepare tens of thousands of internal documents detailing its work for Purdue Pharma and other opioid companies for public disclosure online.
McKinsey agreed to adopt a strict document retention plan, continue its investigation into allegations that two of its partners tried to destroy documents in response to investigations of Purdue Pharma, implement a strict ethics code that all partners must agree to each year, and stop advising companies on potentially dangerous Schedule II and III narcotics.
The settlement, after payment of costs, will be used to abate problems caused by opioids in the participating states. Arkansas will receive $5.4 million from the multistate settlement.
“This is the first multi-state opioid settlement to result in substantial payments to the states to address the epidemic,” Rutledge said in a statement.
