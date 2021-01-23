JASPER — Jasper School District Superintendent Dr. Candra Brasel’s contract with the school district received a two-year extension by the Board of Education when it met Jan. 14.
Brasel was hired by the school district to succeed Jeff Cantrell when he resigned in June 2020.
Brasel was originally hired by the board last March to fill the new assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction position. She has 20 years of teaching experience. Brasel came from the Huntsville School District where she was the principal of the Watson Primary School.
In other personnel matters the board hired Jack Newberry as bus driver at Kingston. Elayna Rickettes was hired for after school tutoring. The need for after school tutors was expressed. The pay for tutors will be $25 an hour.
In other business:
• Kingston has rescheduled prom for April 16.
• The Child Nutrition Audit found no problems. The board noted the good job manager Tina Byrd is doing.
• The FFA program is considering applying for a grant for the construction of a barn or building to house livestock. A proposal will be in the works soon.
• It was mentioned that parents prefer text message alerts over other types of communication.
