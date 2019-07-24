Harrison City Council member Mary Jean Creager said more than $1,000 was raised for two charities during the “Cooking for Kids” fundraiser in downtown Harrison on July 4.
Creager, who is one of two aldermen also appointed to the City Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission, was the lead organizer for the event.
Creager approached the CATPC with the project in late May. She asked the commission to grant $2,000 to cover the cost of prize money, entertainment, portable bathrooms and advertising.
Explore Harrison Convention and Visitors Bureau director Matt Bell suggested that the CVB could handle advertising in house, but he also recommended the commission approve $1,225 for the other costs. Commissioners unanimously agreed.
Creager said nine non-professional “Backyard Grillers” competed in the event.
The tasters choice winners were Josh Bray and Bryan Wheeler with the Harrison Fire Department in first place, Dusting Fason of Green Forest in second place and John Cagle with the Harrison Police Department in third place.
But Creager said the real winners were the children.
The event raised $1,080.70 for the Children’s Charity Ministries and the HPD’s Shop with a Cop program held each December.
