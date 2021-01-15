MOUNTAIN HOME — Justice Shawn Womack of the Arkansas Supreme Court presided over the swearing in ceremony of Circuit Judge Johnnie Copeland on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Copeland succeeds Judge Gordon Webb, who retired after a long and distinguished career in public service as both a prosecuting attorney and circuit judge.
Copeland has practiced law in Mountain Home since 2006 and served as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the 14th Judicial District since 2015. In 2017 she was appointed Fulton County District Judge by Governor Asa Hutchinson.
Copeland will be hearing civil and domestic cases filed in Baxter, Boone, Newton and Marion counties.
“There are unprecedented challenges facing our court system for the foreseeable future due to the pandemic,” Copeland said. “I am looking forward to serving the people of Baxter, Boone, Newton and Marion counties using every available resource to ensure that the people of the 14th Judicial District have their cases heard as quickly as possible.”
