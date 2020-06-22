LITTLE ROCK (AP) — The number of people currently infected with the coronavirus in Arkansas has exceeded 5,000 and two more people have died from the virus, the state health department reported Monday.
The department said at least 16,083 people in Arkansas have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 522 over Sunday. The number of active cases, which excludes people who have died or recovered, increased to 5,063.
The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
The largest number of new cases was registered in Washington County with 124, followed by Hot Spring County with 85 and Benton County with 78. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Monday that all other counties reporting new cases had under 20 each.
The state's deaths from the illness caused by the virus rose by two to 227, while the number of people hospitalized decreased by seven to 237.
Arkansas has seen a major upswing in cases since last month, when the state began allowing businesses that closed because of the virus to reopen. Active cases in the state have increased more than 200% since Memorial Day, while hospitalizations have more than doubled in that same period.
Hutchinson told reporters Monday that there are 8,917 hospital beds in the state and 28.6% or 2,552 were available Monday afternoon.
There were 970 beds in intensive care units in the state and 222, or 22.3% were available Monday.
As for ventilators, there are 894 in the state and 583 were still available Monday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.