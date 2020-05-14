LITTLE ROCK — Officials said Thursday that coronavirus testing is scheduled to be increased in Carroll County after a former Cummins prison inmate who had been paroled tested positive after he was released and had circulated among the Eureka Springs community.
The Eureka Springs Independent newspaper reported that 40-year-old Jad Perkins had been paroled from the Cummins Maximum Security unit in Lincoln County and was told to quarantine.
However, he didn’t isolate and had infected at least one other individual before he was taken into custody on a warrant for parole violation, the newspaper reported.
The newspaper reported that Perkins was taken to the Carroll County Jail to await transport to prison and that some jailers initially protested. Sheriff Jim Ross told the newspaper that Perkins was isolated and jailers used personal protective equipment to deal with him.
At a press conference Thursday, state Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said the Department of Health was well aware of the problem and that the Health Department would be doing “aggressive contact tracing” to locate anyone Perkins might have exposed to the virus.
Smith said he was told Perkins had previously tested negative for the virus and tested positive after being released from prison.
“That’s always a possibility,” Smith said, “but we try to be very careful with those who are released. It’s not possible to 100% prevent something like that. People, even if they’re not in the Cummins Unit, if they choose to go and expose people, even if they know they’re positive, that’s clearly a problem.”
A reporter told Smith and Gov. Asa Hutchinson that the Carroll County Health Unit was being flooded with calls from people wanting to be tested, but the unit didn’t have enough test kits to accomplish that. Smith was asked when test kits might be made available.
“We can get those test kits to them very, very quickly,” Smith said Thursday afternoon. “We’ll work with anyone who wants to do testing and doesn’t have an adequate supply of collection kits. But we’ll also be doing testing, I believe, at the health department unit as well. That should be a problem that can be resolved by the end of the day.”
Hutchinson said it’s his understanding that all inmates are tested before they are released.
“So, in this instance, it was a negative test and then subsequently the inmate tested positive after he was released,” Hutchinson said.
The governor said it’s important that when an individual violates parole, he/she should be taken to a Department of Correction facility rather than a county jail. DOC facilities are much more prepared to handle a positive COVID case.
“So that is an instruction that I’ve given to our Department of Corrections,” Hutchinson said.
