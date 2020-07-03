The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Beaver Lake Project Office has announce that it will no longer accept requests for private floating facilities/boat docks or marina boat slips on Beaver Lake. The lake can safely support only so many floating facilities and so many boats on the water. At this time, the Corps has already received enough requests for new floating facilities or modifications of existing floating facilities to put the lake at its capacity.
During the summer of 2016, a recreational boating carrying capacity study was completed as a component of the Beaver Lake Shoreline Management Plan update. This study evaluated current lake use during peak boating periods and boaters' perspectives on safety and crowding at the lake. The study determined that Beaver Lake had 239 opportunities left for boats to be safely on the water during the peak use time. It is projected that these opportunities will be exhausted by the private dock slips, marina slips, and launch ramp parking requests currently under consideration.
Since finalization of the 2018 Beaver Lake Shoreline Management Plan, the Beaver Lake Project Office has received more than 365 requests for permits and approvals for new private floating facilities/boat docks, modifications to existing floating facilities and marina concessions.
A review of current submitted requests for private dock and marina slips indicate that the limit of boating opportunities established by the carrying capacity for Beaver Lake will be reached as these requests are reviewed and potentially approved.
Boat slip requests that have already been submitted will continue to be reviewed. Requests are being reviewed in the order in which they were received and owners will be contacted when the process is complete. Reviewing the remaining requests may take up to two years depending on lake levels and weather.
As these requests are expected to use up the remaining boating capacity on Beaver Lake, starting immediately new requests for private dock boat slips and marina boat slips will no longer be accepted. Other types of shoreline permit requests, such as path and mowing permits, can still be requested online at: www.swl.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lakes/Beaver-Lake/Shoreline-Use-Request/
For more information on the change, please contact the Beaver Lake Project Office at (479) 636-1210.
