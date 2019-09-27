EDITOR’S NOTE. This is second in a series of stories covering the public forum held Tuesday night to discuss pros and cons of a proposed recreation center.
Jeff Crockett, businessman and a past Harrison mayor, knows about spending money. He recently purchased the Durand Center and tower from North Arkansas College for $712,500.
He posed several questions while making comments about Harrison's proposed $39.9 million community recreation complex during a forum held Tuesday night at his center by the Transparency in Government Group (TIGG) of Boone County and co-sponsored by the Moving Harrison Forward organization.
He said the Parks Commission has been charged with running the parks for a long time. There has been some talk that the council is thinking about dissolving the commission and making it part of the city government. "I'd like to have that question answered, if it is true or not."
Crocket continued saying he is not comfortable turning over a $40 million facility to a department that is not taking care of what it has the way it should be taken care of. He said there are things he sees, such as the need for restrooms in the parks and noted there are showers at the swimming pool that aren't working. "If the funding is that tight maybe you should look at user fees."
He questioned the proposed cost for the new facility. Batesville built its center for $26 million.
Bentonville built in 2015 an 84,000 square foot facility for $16 million. "I don't think we've tripled that cost in four years."
He pointed out that Bentonville received about $6 million from various foundations along with advertising and promotion funds.
He also looked at documents provided by the city showing the center's projected revenues and expenses. Revenue from the sales tax is expected to provide $1.175 million, along with memberships and other contributions for a total of $2.5 million. It shows $2.4 million in expenditures. "Where is all that going?"
In 2023, net revenue is projected to be $100 million. In 2025 the projection for net revenue is $48 million. It's dropped in half in three years, he observed. Is it going to continue to decline? Are the taxes and fees not going to go up at the same rate as expenses? Will there be a negative cash flow five or six years down the road?
Crockett concluded with this. "Does Harrison deserve something? Yes."
Does it deserve something this expensive?
"I don't know," he said. "If Bentonville can do it for $16 million, why are we at $40 million?"
Mayor Jerry Jackson said he could address the first of Crockett's question about the parks commission. He said at this point he wouldn't say anything before presenting it to the city council first. "I will say that the city of Harrison is going to be a lot more involved in facilities than we have been in the past," he said.
Forum moderator Dr. Bill Lewis, pressed Jackson to be more specific on his answer.
The Parks Commission is made up of seven commissioners who oversee the projects, Jackson began. The city owns the land and facilities, but the city is not involved in the day to day operations.
By saying the city is going to become more involved, Jackson said he thinks the city should have taken a stand on that a long time ago.
The commission was created in the 1960s during Urban Renewal. Things were different then than they are today, he said. The city could replace the commission with an advisory council, he offered, but the point is the city controls the money for the parks and it will be responsible for the facilities. "We have the ability to do it," he said.
Luke Feighert, Harrison's chief financial officer, pointed out that non-residential construction costs have gone up, about 18% over four years. He noted Harrison's total project cost includes an additional $3 million in trails, upgrading current facilities and adding an additional multi-purpose court. You can quickly see how this gets up to that $39 million mark, he said.
He said all of the project's estimates are conservative when it comes to revenue. Expenses were budgeted higher, but that includes new salaries and wages for the new facility. It will generate about 40-60 new jobs whether full time or part time. Utility costs and contingencies to rebuild aging assets are included, too.
By budgeting conservatively, both revenues and expenses, Feighert said it is hoped the city will see where expenses can be cut and how to generate additional revenue.
He said the sales tax revenue estimate is also conservative. Sales tax numbers were checked that day. He said those revenues are up 10% over last month. That trend is seen going up, but the project's budget shows no increase over the next couple years. He said he is confident the projected revenue numbers will be exceeded.
"Is it going to be able to make money or sustain itself? The answer is a resounding yes."
There have been efforts to build a smaller, but similar, facility in the past. They did not succeed.
It was realized a tax would be needed and the facility would have to provide something for everyone.
A $40 million facility is a large number. Feighert agreed. He said planners actually started with a $55 million facility and cut it down to what people can afford, use right away and well into the future.
The economic impact, recruitment, and quality of life are key benefits of the facility, Feighert emphasized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.