There is hope against hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will be nothing but a bitter memory in time for the November general election, but how would voting be handled if that’s not the case?
During the primary runoff election in March, with public facilities locking down amid the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Asa Hutchinson waived the requirement that voters could only vote by absentee ballot due to illness, physical disability or the voter being unavoidably absent, dubbed no-excuse absentee voting. That was to help avoid long voter lines when social gathering limitations were set.
Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis works with lawmakers on legislation pertaining to elections. He considers one of his biggest accomplishments in legislation was an amendment to a bill requiring counties to buy new voting systems only if the state provided funding for it.
Curtis said there is much room for fraud in absentee voting, even with the requirements for applying to get a ballot in the first place.
In addition to that, there are often absentee ballots delivered to be counted and the voter didn’t fully complete the process, which requires a voter statement form and a copy of a photo ID. That requires poll workers and even election commissions to examine ballots.
Curtis acknowledged that it’s possible there will be no health emergency in the fall. However, he said there are deadlines that have to be met under election law and it will take the General Assembly to begin changing the election process, not something that could happen in a short period of time. Early voting would start in just about six months.
Then there is the financial reality — it costs almost $4 in postage for each absentee ballot. By transforming counties into vote centers where a registered voter can cast a ballot at any polling place in the county, the number of polling sites and necessary poll workers has been reduced. It’s doubtful that the money saved on paying poll workers and financing polling places would cover the cost of mailing absentee ballots to each voter who requests one.
Curtis said the 12 counties which had primary runoffs now have some experience with extended absentee voting, but it will still take time to put that in effect across the state.
“No matter what the coronavirus does, we have to protect our democracy at the polls,” Curtis said. “We have to protect it at the ballot.”
A proposal similar to the no-excuse absentee voting went before the Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee during the fiscal session Thursday, but the committee rejected the issue.
Hutchinson said in a press conference that afternoon that it was his understanding lawmakers had health concerns about the fiscal session and they wanted to get business done in order to go home.
They had reservations about trying to pass any substantive legislation that would require a higher threshold of votes and didn’t concern the budget process, Hutchinson said.
“It’s something that we don’t know whether in November there’s going to be an emergency or not,” the governor said. “We all hope that there will not be and so I think that issue just has to be addressed in a different fashion. Certainly, if we had a continued emergency, I would be open to the possibility of waiving the rules so we could do the no-excuse absentee voting, which certainly is important and helpful if you have the threat of COVID-19.”
