ALPENA — The Alpena City Council will soon be presented with an ordinance regulating the number of signatures required for writing checks on the city’s accounts.
The council earlier this year had passed an ordinance that precluded Mayor Theron McCammond from entering into any contracts or making purchases without council approval.
McCammond vetoed that ordinance, but the council overrode his veto in August.
Jim Goldie, Harrison lawyer representing the city, told council members Monday that he had been asked to review a proposed resolution that would regulate the number of people required to sign a city check and who they would be.
He explained that the mayor has the duty of day-to-day business and supervising department heads, while the council passes law and control of city finances. His opinion was that although the council controls the pocketbook, the mayor should also have input as a balance of power.
Goldie proposed a resolution that would require signatures of the mayor, the recorder/treasurer and one council member to be valid. If any of those three individuals declines signing a check, the reason should be in writing. Even if the reason isn’t it writing, the matter would be put on the agenda for the next council meeting. If the council approves the expenditure, the check would be deemed properly signed and the expense would be paid.
In discussion, council member Ottis Morris thought the resolution would complicate city business.
They discussed the possibility of having three designated signers, but require only two signatures.
Council member A.J. Womack said requiring all three signatures might not be possible in an emergency or if one of those designated signers is out of town.
Council member Chris Massengale said he doesn’t know of any municipal matters that are truly an emergency. Requiring all three signatures would keep the council in the loop.
Goldie said most checks that are written are for paying bills on a monthly basis, or for employee of payroll.
“I’m going to make it more complicated,” council member Ronnie “Cotton” Bailey said.
He suggested authorizing the mayor and recorder/treasurer as well as two council members, but requiring only three of those individuals to sign.
The council voted to authorize Goldie to revise the resolution to include McCammond, recorder/treasurer Roberta McAlister and council members Bailey and Morse as designated signers, but to require only three signatures for a check.
