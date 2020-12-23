The Harrison City Council meeting last week passed ordinances raising the price customers will pay for sanitation services and water in 2021.
During committee meetings the previous week, the Finance Committee heard from Kevin Gardner, business development and municipal marketing manager at Orion Waste Solutions, the city’s contracted waste hauler. Under the terms of the agreement the company has with the city, it can approach the council on each anniversary date to request a rate adjustment at the same percentage of the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, established by the United States Bureau of Labor.
Based on the bureau’s documentation for the period through November 2020, the CPI rate increase is 3.8% and would be applied to both residential and commercial rates. Gardner said this rate change equates to an 87-cent increase per household per month. For the regular base service customer, the price will go from the current $22.82 per month to $23.69. For low volume customers the price per month will go from the current $21.34 up to $22.15. He reminded the committee members last year’s CPI increase was 0%.
There was little discussion last week as the council welcomed Gardner and allowed him to make any additional comments. He reiterated what the rate increase would cost regular residential customers and lower volume residential customers each month.
Luke Feighert, the city’s chief financial officer, followed with information that the CPI for municipal water rates rose 3.2%, according to that day’s numbers released by the Bureau of Labor.
Feighert reminded the committee that it had discussed raising water rates above the CPI to help meet the minimum wage increase of $11 an hour that becomes effective in 2021. He recommended a 5% increase. He added that will probably be his recommendation for the next three years, “so we can get back to a break-even point.”
The 3.2% is automatic, Feighert noted, so the increase would require council approval of 1.8% above the CPI.
Feighert also followed up with comments on the water rate increase. He said customers averaging 4,000 gallons of water a month would see their bills go up $3.51 cents a month, including trash service. Customers using 6,000 gallons a month would see their bills go up $4.58 a month.
Finance Committee chairman Mitch Magness called the increases a “necessary evil,” explaining that in the case of water rates they could be raised gradually now or there would be a much larger increase later.
City Director of Operations Wade Phillips explained that the city’s infrastructure is aging and old waterlines made of galvanized steel or asbestos need to be replaced along with the meter system.
Also, the rate increase reflects the raise in the minimum wage. The city has to compete to keep its employees, he said.
