Harrison City Council standing committees are set to meet Thursday night and there are several items for council members to discuss.
According to the meeting agenda, council members will be asked to discuss ordinances regarding marijuana possession and shoplifting.
Aldermen are also set to discuss an amendment to the city’s business license ordinance. Implementation of that program through the city’s Community Risk Reduction Division began last fall, but fees for business licenses became due Jan. 2.
In November, the city Planning Commission recommended that the council approve a move for the city to vacate a portion of a city right-of-way in the Holt Paradise Addition.
The portion of the right-of-way sought to be vacated is between West Holt Avenue and West Smythe Avenue. Property owners in that area were contacted about the proposal and there were no objections recorded.
In December, Alderman Joel Williams said the commission found out later that a public hearing will be required prior to the council taking action.
The Community Environment, Services and Welfare Committee recommended that the hearing be held prior to the council's regular meeting in January, which will be in two weeks.
The item is on Thursday night’s agenda.
Under new business, aldermen will be asked to consider a Good Neighbor Award Program, as well as making 2020 standing committee assignments and updating the city’s personnel policy regarding holiday pay for non-uniformed employees.
Because it is committee meetings and no official action will be voted on, items not on the agenda could be discussed.
Meetings are set to begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.