Coronavirus, the infection that causes COVID-19, was the first topic of discussion Thursday night at the regular monthly meeting of Harrison City Council committees.
On hand to update the council on preventative measures against the disease were Tammi McCutchen, administrator of the Boone County Health Unit; Richard Taffner, Arkansas Department of Health Northwest Region District officer; and Boone County Health Officer Dr. Kevin Jackson.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said he had been out of town about 10 days. When he returned, he said, "It was a little different place than when I left." He said on Wednesday the department heads met and drafted information specifically to their departments' employees concerning COVID-19. Each department has different requirements. Police and fire are different than public works, he explained.
Even though he said he has no jurisdiction regarding public health, the mayor said he feels he has a responsibility to keep city council members informed. He said he first called upon McCutchen. He also talked to NARMC CEO Vince Leist. As a result, the mayor said he contacted about a half-dozen community leaders and they all agreed to meet daily to share information as the medical emergency proceeds.
McCutchen updated the council on cases under investigation in the state at that time which included zero confirmed cases. She also gave the council the health department's website — www.healthy.arkansas.gov — for updated information and steps to proactively slow the spread of the virus.
Taffner said case counts will increase. As cases are confirmed the health department will learn who those people have been in contact with and triage all of those patients to determine who should be tested. "We've been planning for things a long time in Arkansas." Since post 9/11 the state has planned responses to various forms of bio-terrorism to other disease outbreaks such as SARS and Ebola.
The most important thing for the community to do is not to panic, said Dr. Jackson. He said this area of the state is somewhat isolated. He insisted everyone has to be smart and follow the usual flu precautions such as washing your hands and staying home if you are sick. “We can handle this," he said. "Be aware and cognizant of our elderly population as they are most susceptible."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.