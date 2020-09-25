A conceptual drawing of the potential future of the Goblin Drive north/south corridor from Industrial Park Road south to the Capps Road intersection was unveiled to city council at its regular monthly meeting Thursday night, Sept. 24, at City Hall.
Harrison Chief Operations Officer Wade Phillips talked at length about the project illustrated by the conceptual drawing that stretched nearly across the width of council chambers.
He noted that the drawing represented Phase I detailing improvements to Goblin Drive designed to make traffic move more efficiently. It includes bridge improvements at Goblin Drive's intersection with Industrial Park Road, smoothing or removing curves and widening the roadway, building a 10-foot-wide trail that will someday connect to a city-wide trail system, a sidewalk and three roundabouts located at Burls Way and driveways at the Harrison Middle School and High School.
Traffic through the corridor is slowed when school buses and private vehicles are dropping off and picking up students at the schools. Phillips said several options were considered while looking for a way to keep traffic moving. Also, equal consideration was given to the many businesses located across the road from the schools and the environmental concerns presented by Baker Prairie owned by the Nature Conservancy that adjoins the school district's property to the north.
Phase 2 will incorporate the remainder of Goblin Drive from the high school south to Capps Road which is a state Highway. Phillips said he is still in conversation with Arkansas Department of Transportation officials about how best to incorporate that intersection and its traffic signals into the overall project.
This is a concept design only, Phillips emphasized. He said he met earlier with school district administrators and they did not object to the plan. Next, he said, he will meet with the business owners and the Nature Conservancy. He said landscaping would include planting native grasses and trees to protect Baker Prairie from invasive plant species.
The major additions to Goblin Drive will be the inclusion of the three roundabouts which are not common in this area. Council member Bill Boswell, who drives a school bus for the school district, said it will be a challenge to navigate a vehicle as big as a school bus through the roundabouts.
The city already has $1.6 million for Phase I. Phillips said bids for the bridgework could be let in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.