The Harrison City Council is set to meet Thursday night and a public hearing on a recommendation for the city to vacate a right of way is scheduled just prior to the meeting.
In November 2019, the city Planning Commission recommended that the council approve a move for the city to vacate a portion of a city right-of-way in the Holt Paradise Addition.
The portion of the right-of-way sought to be vacated is between West Holt Avenue and West Smythe Avenue. Property owners in that area were contacted about the proposal and there were no objections recorded.
In December, Alderman Joel Williams said the commission found out later that a public hearing will be required prior to the council taking action.
The Community Environment, Services and Welfare Committee recommended that the hearing be held prior to the council's regular meeting in January. A resolution to vacate is on the agenda.
The council is set to discuss ordinances regarding marijuana, especially medical marijuana, and shoplifting. An amendment to the city’s business license ordinance is also scheduled.
The council is expected to take up discussion of a clarification on employee holiday pay, as well as a construction manager for a proposed public safety building and annual approval of bids for construction materials.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.