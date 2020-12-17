The Harrison City Council is set to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday and several matters will face council members regarding finances.
Aldermen will hear the October financial statements and a report on sales tax collections.
The council is expected to address Consumer Price Index increases for both the city’s water rates and a similar request from Orion Waste Solutions.
Council members in committees last Thursday were asked to consider waiving the business license fee for businesses that have suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce has proposed an economic development agreement that would see the city pay the chamber a minimum of $40,000 in 2021 in exchange for a variety of services delineated in the agreement. The council is being asked to adopt a resolution that would allow Mayor Jerry Jackson to enter into the agreement.
Council members Chris Head, Linda DeWald and Heath Kirkpatrick will attend their last meetings Thursday night and will be recognized, the agenda shows.
The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
The general public is invited to attend, however, due to the current State of Emergency and the need to take part in social distancing, face masks will be required upon entering City Hall, and where distancing can’t be maintained. There will be limited seating. There will be room in the council chambers for approximately 8 – 10 members of the public.
Once safe capacity is met, no more people will be allowed into City Hall. The meeting will be livestreamed on Hometown Television - K26TV Harrison Facebook page. The public can address the Council by calling 741-3644 the city clerk will take your call. Please state your name and topic you wish to discuss, and at the appropriate time the Clerk will put you live with the Council. If you call and get a busy signal, please keep trying.
