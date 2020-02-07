ALPENA — The Alpena City Council voted Monday to hire Harrison lawyer Jim Goldie to represent the city during the process of installing a sewer system.
The council has seen numerous proposals for a sewer system dating back at least to the mid-1990s, but paying for such a plan has always been the hindrance.
Working toward the goal, the council asked voters to approve a 1% sales tax in 2000 and 2004, but both those efforts failed.
However, voters did approve the sales tax at special election in 2005. Former Mayor Bobbie Bailey said in 2018 that tax revenue – about $5,000 a month – has gone into a separate bank account with hopes of developing a sewer system.
In another special election in September 2017, Alpena voters approved the sale of bonds to finance a system, as well as reallocating the sales tax revenue to paying off those bonds.
Goldie has been retained as city attorney and was at Monday’s council meeting.
He explained that there are matters involved in developing the sewer system that are above and beyond his contractual agreement with the city for legal representations, such as construction and engineering agreements.
As such, he presented the council with a proposed contract that would see a lawyer hired to deal with that project. The contract he proposed would allow city officials to determine what lawyer they want to hire.
He said it would be a personnel matter and suggested the council retire to executive session to discuss the issue.
The council was in executive session for about 15 minutes before aldermen returned. Mayor Theron McCammond didn’t return with the council, but about 10 minutes later he called council members back into executive session. About five minutes later, all officials returned.
McCammond said the council was inclined to hire Goldie for the position, but he wanted to make sure there would be nothing in the future that might create a conflict of interest for Goldie regarding normal city legal affairs. Goldie assured him no conflict would arise.
The council voted to hire Goldie for the position at the rate established under the legal service fee guide for Rural Development community program projects, which is $11,250 plus 0.25% of the project amount in excess of $1 million. The budget for Alpena’s project is estimated at $5.4 million.
