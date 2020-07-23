The Harrison City Council meets at City Hall on Thursday for the first time in weeks, but it will be something of a hybrid meeting between in person and online.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in council chambers on the second floor of City Hall. The first order of business will be a public hearing on the abandonment of a piece of the alley between the municipal parking lot just off Spring Street and the former Bear State Bank drive-thru facility.
The agenda for the meeting said face masks will be required to enter City Hall and health screening will be done. There will only be seats in the gallery for eight to 10 people to attend in person. Once the safe capacity has been reached, no one else will be allowed in City Hall.
However, the meeting will be livestreamed on Facebook, so people who can’t attend in person will be encouraged to watch online.
The public will be able to comment via Facebook live chat or by calling (870) 741-3644. The city clerk will take your call, so please state your name and topic you wish to address. At the appropriate time the clerk will put you live with the council. If you call and get a busy signal, please try again later, the agenda said.
Items on the agenda for discussion include:
• Ordinance-Alley Abandonment
• Ordinance-Salvage Yard Screening (second reading)
• Ordinance-Rental Permit (third reading)
• Ordinance Business License (first reading)
• Ordinance-Dog Defecation Amendment (first reading)
• Ordinance-Franchise Fee Revenue Bond (first reading)
• Bid Waiver-BS&A Ordinance (one reading only)
• Referendum Ordinance (first reading)
• Fire Pension Resolution
• Police Pension Resolution
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Bob Largent is also scheduled to present the second quarter economic development report.
