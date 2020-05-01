Harrison City Council met again via Facebook Live last Thursday night to cover a shortened agenda due to the unavailability of public participation as a result of COVID-19 protocols restricting the size of assemblies.
However, Mayor Jerry Jackson announced that meetings may begin to return closer to normal as early as next month. The monthly committee and council meetings will not resume in the cramped council chambers at City Hall, but at the John Paul Hammerschmidt Conference Center on the North Arkansas College's south campus, he said. The spacious venue would allow for social distancing that the city has campaigned for in its "6" program that reminds individuals they should distance themselves at least six feet apart when congregating in public.
The committee meeting will be held on Thursday, May 14 and the council meeting will be held on Thursday, May 28. They will be held at the regular 6 p.m. starting time.
While City Hall is closed to the public, city employees continue to self-distance or work from home. Large projects requiring a lot of manpower have been shelved, but Wade Phillips, director of city operations, said those restrictions will be loosening soon as some work can't be delayed for much longer.
Water line projects are scheduled for Union Road, Davis Drive and Troy Street and a second project at West Prospect Avenue and Olive Street had to be rescheduled.
The Crooked Creek Study that was approved by the council and will require a $10,000 appropriation may also be delayed, but the council did authorize Thursday for the finance department to establish a line item for it in the city's general operating budget.
There is a need for an additional pump for the main lift station used by the wastewater treatment plant and the funds were released along with an ordinance calling for a bid waiver since the pump is being purchased from the manufacturer. That ordinance only had to be read one time with the emergency clause attached.
Another ordinance read for the first time Thursday establishes a screening requirement for existing salvage yards or similar operations within the corporate limits of the city. The ordinance does not grandfather existing operations and establishes a two-year compliance schedule for salvage yards existing at the time the ordinance is finally adopted.
The ordinance calls for areas within 100 feet of any highway or city street to be screened by a solid wall or fence at least eight feet high so located as to prevent visibility from any highway or city street. The fence cannot be used for advertising signs, but may contain an identification sign not to exceed 10 square feet.
While the ordinance has to be read two more times, it was recommended that city officials send notices to those businesses that would be affected, seeing they would have to make a significant capital expenditure. It would provide those owners with the opportunity to come before the council and make comments regarding the ordinance.
Mayor Jackson also announced his appointment of Wayne Keith to the Harrison Parks Commission. Keith fills a vacancy caused by a resignation.
Bob Largent, CEO of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, was invited to inform the council about the recently formed Coronavirus Recovery Task Force. Its 44 members will collaborate with the city and the county to help the community recover from the economic impact the virus pandemic has had on local businesses.
The revised business license ordinance continues to be tabled as was other old business until meetings can resume being held with the public present. These include:
• A public hearing for the Arvest/City alley abandonment.
• Alley right-of-way dedication.
• Request to remove barricades at Grandview Avenue and Crestview Avenue.
• Consideration of a contract for drug-disposal with Stat-Medicament Disposal Corp.
• A resolution calling for the condemnation of a structure at 509 South Hickory Street.
