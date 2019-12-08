ALPENA — The Alpena City Council was presented with a resolution last week regarding who can sign city checks, but it wanted the resolution amended to not require the mayor’s signature.
Last month, the council asked city attorney Jim Goldie to draw up a resolution authorizing the mayor, recorder/treasurer and two council members as check signers, but to only require three signatures.
However, when the resolution was read at last week’s council meeting, it authorized Mayor Theron McCammond, recorder/treasurer Roberta McAlister, Alderman Ronnie “Cotton” Bailey and Alderman Ottis Morse as designated signers. It also required signatures of McCammond and McAlister and either of the two aldermen for three signatures.
Morse said he wanted to amend the resolution to allow for any three of the signers to be sufficient for issuance of a town check.
“Why do you want that so bad?” McCammond asked Morse.
Morse said he wanted the change following McCammond’s denial to sign McAlister’s payroll check. He did agree to sign the check after the council met in special session.
McCammond said that change could mean checks leaving the mayor’s office without him ever seeing them, but Morse said McCammond could sign any check he wanted.
“That’s not checks and balances,” McCammond said. “No way is that checks and balances.”
“It’s a trust thing,” Alderman A.J. Womack said. “You’ve been dishonest pretty often, mayor.”
“That’s what you say,” McCammond said. “That’s your opinion and you’re entitled to it.”
The mayor went on to say that he has seen situations in which city funds could be mishandled. He said it seemed like a power grab to remove him from signing checks so the council could do as it pleases.
“And there’s a great lot of mistrust that I have,” McCammond said.
“I’m sorry about that,” Womack said.
“And I’m sorry about your mistrust,” the mayor answered.
Womack insisted that the council only wants to see things done in the correct manner, that things should be accomplished with honesty and without small-town politics.
“I agree totally,” McCammond said. “You guys have the power to do what you want to do. I can’t stop that.”
Morse then moved to amend the resolution as he had mentioned at the beginning of the discussion.
McCammond said that the resolution should also then be cleared of the section stating that fiscal affairs should be open and efficient, that the mayor and council respect the duties and function of each other.
There was no second for Morse’s original motion, but Bailey moved to amend the resolution to meet Morse’s recommendations. The council passed the motion unanimously.
“I’ll send that to Mr. Goldie and have him write it,” McCammond said.
