The Harrison City Council has given House of Hope the green light to operate an overnight warming station for the homeless.
The House of Hope board voted recently to open as an overnight shelter during an unseasonably cold snap when temperature dipped into the teens with single-digit wind chills, but the program would require council approval to continue.
The city owns the building on East Stephenson in which House of Hope operates and leases it to the organization.
City attorney Grant Ragland told the council in an email last week that the lease doesn’t necessarily prohibit overnight guests, but it also doesn’t include a provision for such.
Cindy Dickey, campus director of Brand New Church, had asked the council to allow the overnight warming station with volunteers staffing it for supervision.
Dickey, House of Hope board chairman Bill Kneip and Brian Herring, lead pastor at Harrison Faith Church (and a former city alderman) all attended the council’s regular monthly meeting Thursday night in support of council approval to continue the project.
Mayor Jerry Jackson asked Fire Chief Marc Lowery to address the request to keep the shelter open some nights through February.
Lowery said that the agency would have to meet a lot of criteria to operate as an overnight shelter on a permanent basis.
But he said there could be a temporary shelter open, triggered by temperatures below 32 degrees, how doors are locked and other basic requirements, including the number of visitors — if more than 11 people are to be housed overnight, inspectors would have to start looking at methods of egress and the like. The agency would also have to make sure one supervisor is awake at all times to watch for possible fire.
“I feel like, without getting into a lot of detail at this meeting, I think we can work it together if you all are OK with that,” Lowery told council members.
Jackson asked if volunteers had been allocated for every night.
Dickey said First Christian Church, Harrison Faith and Brand New Church, along with the recently arrived Army Reserve unit, have agreed to each sponsor a night of supervision.
Alderman Mitch Magness asked if the lease would have to be modified. Ragland said the council could move to allow the mayor to approve and sign an addendum to the lease when it’s prepared.
Alderman Chris Head asked if there were any stipulations on staying at the shelter, such as trying to find employment.
Dickey said the shelter would only be temporary to make it through the winter, with Herring adding that it would be a humanitarian venture.
Kneip said that when the shelter was opened as an emergency last week, staff found that they already knew the homeless people who showed up.
“We haven’t seen a face we hadn’t seen before,” Kneip said.
Alderman Mitch Magness said the group was doing noble work, but a segment of the population have wondered aloud if the efforts at House of Hope might facilitate growth of the homeless population in town.
Kneip said that sentiment isn’t uncommon in any community where homeless programs are offered. And Herring said some other communities offer man more services than House of Hope.
Chonda Tapley, Harrison Housing Authority director, pointed out that people are often told to take extra care of their animals during such cold weather.
“But if we’re saying, ‘Bring your pets inside,’ what are we going to do with someone, a human being, especially if they’ve got kids? These kids are also outside,” Tapley said.
Herring said people are often warned to bring their plants inside in cold weather. Does that mean people care more for plants that people?
“What kind of city would we be if we didn’t care for our least and our last?” Herring asked.
The council voted unanimously to approve the proposal from House of Hope, an action that was met with applause from the audience.
Kneip said he had been looking at extended weather forecasts and he anticipated cold temperatures soon. As such, they hope to begin the warming station Dec. 1 on only those colder nights.
