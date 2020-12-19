The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce has proposed an economic development agreement that would see the city pay the chamber a minimum of $40,000 in 2021 in exchange for a variety of services delineated in the agreement. The council adopted a resolution Thursday night that would allow Mayor Jerry Jackson to enter into the agreement.
The proposal, presented as a resolution, only needed a yes or no vote by the council members.
Bill Boswell, chairman of the Resources and Policy Committee, said that the resolution was not presented during the previous week's committee meeting. "The amount of money that is involved in the agreement is a line item already in the budget for $40,000. I have no issue with it because it pretty well matches what the agreement was a year ago and the year previous to that." Boswell also noted that the amount is a minimum of $40,000 and if there is to be an increase it would require an amendment to the budget and go to the full council for approval.
Council members voted unanimously its passage.
The resolution states that the $40,000 would be paid in quarterly payments.
In exchange, the chamber shall utilize such funds for general economic development of the area which includes, but is not limited to, industrial and business recruitment and location, improvement and expansion of industry currently located in or near Harrison, general improvement of business and economic conditions in the affected area, improvement and expansion of transportation and utility resources, development of legislative and gubernatorial relationships and contacts and all other functions that may be related to the expansion and development of the economy in or near the city.
The resolution sets out a list of services that are to be provided.
The agreement says the chamber will present a quarterly written report to the city regarding its economic development activities, and other information requested by the city.
Under the agreement the chamber has to account for all expenditures of public funds. Proper receipts and records will be submitted to the city for examination at any time upon request by the mayor or the finance committee chair. Also, by Dec. 31 of each year, the chamber must present to the city an accounting of the expenditures, as they relate to public funds, for the year the funds were provided.
No funds paid by the city shall be used directly or indirectly for lobbying, political activity, car allowances, country club memberships and dues, sporting events and activities and non-directly related business traveling expenses.
An ordinance that came out of that committee was passed by the full council. It waives the competitive bidding requirements and authorizes the public works department to enter into an agreement with Invoice Cloud Inc. for an online payment processor. The vendor will provide software that is compatible with current billing software allowing updates in real time. Invoice Cloud Inc. is one of two current payment processors compatible for real time payment processing. The cost will be an additional $13,000 budgeted for Outside Billing Services in the Water Fund.
