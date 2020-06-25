JASPER — It took five years to complete the planning and application process, but the Madison/Newton County FEMA Hazard Mitigation Plan was recently approved by the Jasper City Council by way of a resolution. The application was completed for the two counties and their municipalities by Tina M. Cole, community and economic development coordinator for Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District.
The plan began development in 2015. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, “Hazard mitigation works to reduce loss of life and property by reducing the impact of disasters. Through effective mitigation planning and the implementation of mitigation strategies greater risk reduction can be achieved. State, tribal, and local governments undertake hazard mitigation planning to identify risks and vulnerabilities related to natural disasters. Through planning, they develop long-term strategies for protecting people and property from future events. Mitigation plans are key to breaking the cycle of disaster damage, reconstruction, and repeated damage.”
Hazard mitigation plans enable local governments to:
• Increase education and awareness around threats, hazards, and vulnerabilities;
• Build partnerships for risk reduction with governments, organizations, businesses, and the public;
• Identify long-term, thorough strategies and achieve risk reduction;
• Align risk reduction with other state, tribal, or community objectives;
• Identify implementation actions to focus resources on the greatest risks and vulnerabilities;
• Connect priorities to potential funding sources;
• Increase investment in mitigation actions.
A FEMA-approved hazard mitigation plan is needed to receive certain types of non-emergency disaster assistance, including funding for mitigation projects.
Cole said the plan allows the city to be eligible for additional federal funding to do mitigation projects such as community safe rooms in underserved areas to improved drainage projects. FEMA will cover 75% of the costs of such projects with local funds or services rendered in kind make up the 25% match. The plan allows the local government to receive an additional 12% of funds for mitigation work determined by FEMA assessments.
Cole said developing the plan took a lot of research, surveys, data gathering and meetings. It is approved pending its adoption, Cole told the council. All that was needed to complete the process was the council to pass the resolution adopting the plan. She said the document would then be sent to FEMA for the agency to place its stamp on it. She then gave the council a copy of the voluminous plan assembled inside a large binder.
Mayor Jan Larson thanked Cole and NWAEDD for their efforts in preparing the plan. She said soon after she took office the city experienced serious flood damage. She said FEMA investigators were surprised to find out the city did not have a hazard mitigation plan in place. She also thanked Madison County Judge Frank Weaver for taking the lead in seeking the plan in cooperation with Newton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.