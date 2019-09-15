DIAMOND CITY — The members of the Diamond City City Council who were present at last week’s regular council meeting took some action regarding the powers of Mayor Linda Miracle, who wasn’t in attendance.
In Miracle’s absence, city recorder Tina Jackson oversaw proceedings. Council members Victoria French, Charles Grimes, Cristy Olcott and Greg Wilson were present, but members Don Bennett and Cheryl Guthrie were absent. With Jackson taking over for Miracle, Sharlene Blair Hudson was appointed acting recorder to take minutes for the meeting.
In new business, the council undertook a resolution that would remove Miracle’s city bank account check signing privileges, as well as bank account and safety deposit access.
City resident Randy Center spoke up from the audience. He said he had mentioned the matter to a couple of aldermen and said he thought they were moving too quickly on it.
Center felt the council could get in trouble if they took such action on another elected official who hasn’t been convicted of any crimes.
In fact, he said just discussing the resolution in open session could lead to problems.
“Unless it’s been adjudicated in court, you can’t remove the mayor from the account,” Center said.
Grimes said he didn’t see any accusations against Miracle. He said the only way the council could get other names on the accounts was to remove Miracle’s name, then add her back at a later time.
“Y’all can’t discuss it without making accusations,” Center said. He then excused himself from the meeting and left the Community Center.
Hudson read the resolution aloud. It said that it was the council’s opinion that the mayor should be removed from bank access due to deficit spending.
Wilson asked if the council hadn’t already passed an ordinance limiting Miracle’s spending power to $200 without council approval.
Olcott said such an ordinance was adopted in early June, but Miracle vetoed it and had continued to spend over that limit and using travel expenses over budget.
“She continues to spend anything she wants to,” Olcott said, and that’s why she submitted the newest resolution.
Olcott said that if the council can present the adopted resolution to the CPA running the city’s financial books, there could be tighter controls on spending.
She said it might not be necessary to remove the mayor’s financial privileges permanently, but removing her at the time could help control the city’s budget.
Wilson said his concern was that the mayor’s duty is to run city business. He said he wasn’t sure that adopting the resolution and even taking it to the bank would see a successful outcome as long as the lawsuit against the council is pending.
The mayor has filed a civil lawsuit against other city officials alleging the actions they have taken in her absence are not legal.
“I just want to make sure we’re passing this for the right reason,” Wilson said.
When a vote was called on the resolution, Wilson paused for about 20 seconds during the roll call as he considered his choice.
“I will vote yes with you, but I don’t think it gives us any more power” to change the mayor’s direction in spending, Wilson eventually said.
The resolution was passed.
A second resolution was presented that would remove Miracle as a representative of the city to conduct business with any utility company or service provider. The resolution would also authorize French and Wilson city representatives.
Hudson read the resolution that said it was necessary “due to [Miracle’s] inability to follow council directions with ordinances and resolutions” for such actions.
With no further fanfare or discussion, the council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.